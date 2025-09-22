Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Final Trailer Coming Wednesday, 6 HQ Images

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good will be released on Wednesday. We also have six high-quality images featuring some of the supporting cast.

Article Summary The final trailer for Wicked: For Good drops Wednesday, ramping up excitement for the blockbuster sequel.

Marketing for Wicked: For Good has been lighter than its predecessor but is set to intensify as release nears.

Universal is eyeing major awards for Wicked: For Good after a strong showing—but no wins—for the first film.

Wicked: For Good opens in theaters November 21, 2025, continuing the untold story of Oz’s legendary witches.

Wicked fans are getting a final trailer this week as November gets closer and closer. The marketing for this, so far, has not been nearly as ubiquitous as the last film was, which isn't a bad thing. However, we're in the two-month home stretch, so expect things to start picking up very soon. Universal got a ton of nominations for the first film, but not any wins, so they are going to be pushing hard for this to win something during the awards season. They likely thought they had "best original song" in the bag with two new songs until a Netflix animated film decided to kick in the door and land on the Billboard charts. The tease for the final trailer is going to make the shippers happy because it features our two leads exchanging a rather intense look. Some more images have also made their way online, including a pretty good full-body picture of Glinda's blue dress for the cosplayers, and the supporting cast is starting to make their presence known as well.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release

And now whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy winning powerhouse Marc Platt p.g.a. and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

