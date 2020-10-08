New Clip And Posters From The Wolf Of Snow Hollow Debut

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow is releasing this Friday, and a new clip and five new character posters from the film have been posted online by Orion Pictures. The film is winning raves so far from those who have seen it, drawing some comparisons to a Coen Brothers film. That is pretty high praise indeed. Starring Jim Cummings, Riki Lindhome, Robert Forster, Jimmy Tatro, and Chloe East, and written and directed by Cummings, the film is about a sheriff investigating some murders that occurred on a full moon…Watch the new clip from The Wolf Of Snow Hollow and see the new characters posters down below.

Wolf Of Snow Hollow Synopsis

A small-town sheriff, struggling with a failed marriage, a rebellious daughter, and a lackluster department, is tasked with solving a series of brutal murders that are occurring on the full moon. As he's consumed by the hunt for the killer, terror grips a small mountain town as bodies are discovered after each full moon. Losing sleep, raising a teenage daughter, and caring for his ailing father, officer Marshall struggles to remind himself there's no such thing as werewolves…

I am a sucker for anything involving werewolves, so I am so in on this movie. When you can win the raves like this one is getting out of Fantastic Fest, you know you are doing something right. Half the battle is making the werewolves look cool, which is hard to do, and they look like they got it down pretty good. We will all find out this weekend, as The Wolf Of Snow Hollow releases into select theaters and On Demand this Friday. This may be one to make sure to take a peek at.