Wonder Woman 1984: Director Thanks Liam Sharp Despite Film Omission

With the Warner Bros' simultaneous release of Wonder Woman 1984 to theatres and HBO Max, the end credits thanked the DC creators and artists that inspired the film with one glaring omission: Cheetah comic artist Liam Sharp. Director Patty Jenkins acknowledged the whoops on Twitter extending thanks to the co-founder/CCO of Madefire Inc. "@LiamRSharp Holy Moley, I just discovered your name wasn't in the thank you's of #WW84 @LiamRSharp!! No idea how it fell off as you were in the OG list!! Thank you @LiamRSharp for all of your great work on this character!! We meant to have you see that on the big screen! ❤❤," she tweeted. Spoiler warning on the film from here on out.

The supervillain character was originally created (with H. G. Peter) in 1943 by William Mouton Marston, who also did the same for "Wonder Woman". There are four incarnations of Cheetah are Priscilla Rich, Deborah Domaine, Barbara Ann Minerva, and Sebastian Ballesteros. The latter two are the only ones with actual superhuman abilities. Barbara, the one most synonymous with the character, was the one depicted in the Jenkins' film played by Kristen Wiig. The film incarnation of Barbara rather than drink a potion that granted her Cheetah powers was instead transformed via a wish to Max Lord (Pedro Pascal), who became the physical incarnation of the wish stone. Barbara became drunk with power after wishing for similar power to Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) directly to the stone. When she wanted more, she sought Max out and escaped to his helicopter.

Sharp's involvement with Wonder Woman spanned the "Wonder Woman: Rebirth" series, "Justice League: Metal tie-in", and "The Brave and The Bold: Batman and Wonder Woman" limited series. Wonder Woman 1984 is in theatres and for a limited time, available to stream on HBO Max until the end of January.

