Wonder Woman 1984 Has Been Delayed to Christmas

Well, this is a shame but not that surprising. The 2020 movie season has been a mess due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and there have been plenty of people that have wondered if we should write off the 2020 movie year altogether. There have been plenty of reports wondering whether or not theaters are a safe place to me, and then there was the question of whether or not audiences were going to go to theaters anytime soon. We got a bit of that answer from the opening weekend of Tenet, which did not do badly, but the numbers weren't great either. The flu season is right around the corner as the world prepares for what could potentially be a deadly fall and winter season as we wait for a vaccine. Things aren't great right now, and they aren't looking to get better anytime soon, so another blockbuster domino has fallen. According to The Wall Street Journal, Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed indefinitely by Warner Bros. and won't make its planned October release. According to Variety, the movie has been delayed to December 25th of 2020.

"Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love," said Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman. "We're very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays." Director Patty Jenkins added, "First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for 'WW84' couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hopeful you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!"

The Wall Street Journal article does seem to imply that perhaps this is a move to give Tenet more time to try and make back its money. There isn't much in the way of competition at the box office until November, and this will give the movie a bigger window to try and make back its budget. The numbers are too small for studios to take money from their own releases. However, despite the fact that they just released the trailer this week to acclaim, Dune is probably losing its December release. Dune was supposed to be the big awards season movie in terms of something that could perhaps be a box office smash while also appealing to Oscar voters. Usually, a film needs to get out before December to qualify for awards, but the awards shows have extended the release window to COVID-19. Warner Bros. could release Dune in early 2021 and still have it eligible for awards. This is a shame for Dune fans who have spent this week very excited for the movie after the first trailer dropped this week.

This is a developing story.

Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins, stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde.