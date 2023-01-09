Workaholics Film Canceled By Paramount+, Might Still Happen The planned Workaholics film has been canceled at Paramount+ only five weeks before production was to begin, according to Adam Devine.

Workaholics fans got some bad news this morning, as star Adam Devine let everyone know that the planned film was canceled by Paramount+, just five weeks before production was set to start. "Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don't fit their new "global" strategy," Devine posted on his Instagram. "We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else. Tomorrow tune into our podcast @podimportant to hear us talk about it. As always, take it sleazy, and I'm out. -Demamp"

But The Workaholics Film Is Not Completely Dead

Like Devine said, they are shopping it to other streamers, with one obvious option being Hulu, since that service was instrumental to keeping the show in the public consciousness all these years. Still, that close to production starting and being canceled feels more like a WB move than Paramount. The show itself ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central, and launched the careers of all three stars- Devine, Anders Holm, and Blake Anderson. It became an instant classic, and has been memed to death on social media. The film was put into active development in February 2021, and was said to have been about navigating the work environment through the pandemic. No word on where it could actually end up now.