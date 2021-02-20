Wrong Turn Series is Back With a Horrifying, Timely Reboot

This week Jason chats with Mike P. Nelson, director of Wrong Turn. The series originally debuted with the 2003 film Wrong Turn scripted by frequent Star Trek: Discovery writer Alan B. McElroy. The series explored all the ways that random surburbanites can accidentally find themselves hunted by dangerous, elaborate-trap-setting backwoods cannibals through six films. The new film– also written by original creator McElroy– promises to shake this concept up. There are still insane, spiky traps, but now the foe is a community called the Foundation– and it's not always clear who the heroes are.

Say the producers:

Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen's father (Golden Globe® nominee Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.

Wrong Turn stars the ensemble cast of Charlotte Vega (The Lodgers), Adain Bradley ("Riverdale"), Bill Sage (American Psycho), Emma Dumont ("The Gifted"), Dylan McTee ("Rosewell, New Mexico"), and Matthew Modine ("Stranger Things"). The film is directed by Mike P. Nelson (The Domestics) and written by Alan B. McElroy (Wrong Turn). The film comes out on VOD/Digital/DVD/Blu-ray on February 23.

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series "Surf Mystic," under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man in 2020.