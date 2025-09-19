Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures, star trek, Star Trek 4, zachary quinto

Zachary Quinto Says He's Reached Out to J.J. Abrams About Star Trek 4

One of the key players from the Kelvin timeline says he's reached out to J.J. Abrams about a possible Star Trek 4 adventure.

Despite its consistent popularity with audiences, the Star Trek Kelvin timeline crew has been in limbo for several years now. A filmmaker and writer are approached, a timeline is rumored to be in discussion, and then the project is shelved. It has basically been a steady cycle of one step forward and two steps back, which (unfortunately) keeps the Enterprise idling instead of launching. Now, Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto is putting his interest on record in a new interview with Collider.

Quinto first explains that the Skydance and Paramount merger could be a good sign for the future of Star Trek 4 (and its chances of getting financed). He then adds, "I actually just emailed [J.J. Abrams] this week to say, 'Hey, this would be really exciting.' I think fans would be really open to it and really welcome a final movie. We've been talking about it for long enough that it seems like time to move it forward. So, I'm beating that drum as much as I can. I think it would be really great to do a fourth movie, and let's make it happen. There are so many possibilities in the stories we could tell. I think there's something really wonderful about coming back to characters that we all have a history with, and we all have a real, deep connection to, and a fond relationship with. I hope that we can, and I hope that we do."

Star Trek Box Office and Current Franchise Offerings

The box office history of the Kelvin timeline definitely makes the case for more. The first installment, Star Trek (2009), earned about $385.7M worldwide. Its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), climbed to roughly $467M worldwide. Even Star Trek Beyond (2016) reached an impressive low for the trilogy with about $343M worldwide. In terms of expansion through television and streaming, Star Trek remains extremely active. Not long ago, Star Trek Discovery wrapped a five-season run on Paramount+, while (a personal favorite) Star Trek: Strange New Worlds remains a genre-merging adventure with plenty more to come. Of course, we also have Starfleet Academy on the way, so there's clearly demand for more Star Trek.

Needless to say, at this point, we're co-signing Quinto's desire for another installment. It has a built-in audience, a passionate cast, and endless narrative opportunities to explore something new while also concluding an unforgettable era. Would you like to see a proper Star Trek 4 set within the Kelvin timeline?

