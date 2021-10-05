Zoë Kravitz Talks Catwoman Casting Process for The Batman

Pretty soon, we'll be getting to see another version of the unforgettable DC Comics character Catwoman, and now Zoë Kravitz is discussing how she got involved in portraying one of our favorites.

The upcoming film The Batman is going to be a (slight) retelling of the origin story we're all too familiar with, so I won't bother rehashing any of that – but the promise of something with slight origins also means another stab at introductions for others. Most importantly, Catwoman.

In 2019, Kravitz was cast as Selena Kyle for The Batman, starring alongside Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell playing The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright portraying Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as the one and only Carmine Falcone. The film has been a highly anticipated DC flick for fans after seeing Ben Affleck's departure (excluding his upcoming cameo in The Flash) and establishing that they are aiming to approach with a different take on the classic characters.

In a recent conversation with AnOther Magazine, Kravitz discussed her initial film with the character and director Matt Reeves, telling them, "I read the script. Then he talked with me again to hear my thoughts, to see if we were on the same page. I didn't know him well, and it was a bit of a process. When these big opportunities come up, these big roles, and you really want them, it's heartbreaking when you don't get them. You put a lot of energy into it. The thing that I tried to keep in check throughout, though, was just wanting to be agreeable and likable to get the role. To read the script and say, 'I love it. I love everything about it.' Then I go to the audition, and I have this puppy dog energy."

She goes on to note that her inquisitive nature in regards to the character certainly assisted her in nabbing the part, adding, "It was important to give him an idea of what it's really like to work with me. To say what I really think and, if we're on set together, to ask the questions, I want to ask. I tried to come at it from the angle where I am showing him what I see and feel about this character. I believe that's why it happened, and I got the role. Matt's a fantastic director, and he's really into talking about the character. We had some really good conversations. I had some thoughts about the character once I'd read the script too, and they were welcomed."

The Batman currently has a theatrical release date of March 04, 2022, and the trailer for the film is included above!