Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: zootopia 2

Zootopia 2: New Poster Released, Trailer Will Debut Tomorrow

Disney released a new poster for Zootopia 2. The new trailer will premiere tomorrow morning, and the film will be released on November 26th.

Article Summary Disney unveils a new poster for Zootopia 2, ahead of the official trailer debut tomorrow morning.

Zootopia 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on November 26, 2025, continuing the hit animated franchise.

The sequel sees Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde back on the case, this time facing a mysterious reptilian newcomer.

Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard return, promising fresh adventures in the vibrant world of Zootopia.

Disney is going back to a franchise that did very well for them the first time around later this year. Apparently, 2025 is the year when animation studios will use talking animals as heavy-handed metaphors for different societal issues. We know that The Bad Guys 2 is not so subtly about how people treat criminals and how that treatment sets them up to fail reintegrating back into society, thus returning to a life of crime and the cycle repeating. The first Zootopia leaned heavily into the predator/prey dynamic and what that means for judging people, but they can't really do that again. We're going to find out since Disney announced they are releasing the trailer tomorrow. Today, we got a new poster, and look at Gary. There's nothing scary about Gary the snake.

Zootopia 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2, detectives Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. Oscar® winners Jared Bush (co-director/co-writer Zootopia, director/co-writer Encanto) and Byron Howard (director Zootopia, director Encanto) are directing; Bush is writing the script; Yvett Merino (Oscar-winning producer Encanto) produces. Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!