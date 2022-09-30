Bicycle Playing Cards Announces First-Ever CardCon

Bicycle Playing Cards revealed that they will be holding their own convention called CardCon, centered around all things playing cards. Magicians, card collectors, cardists, and playing card enthusiasts are all invited to take part in this special event, taking place on October 17th-18th in Irvine, California. The goal of the event is to celebrate the art of playing cards, while also debuting some stuff for people to check out first-hand. Registration has already started on their website at the link above for those looking to attend, as we have details from the organizers down below.

On October 17 at the [AV] Irvine, the first day of the event's general admission, CardCon will offer a special VIP reception experience between 6:00-8:00 p.m. local time for card enthusiasts to participate in a special VIP Meet & Greet with the performers. Chris Ramsay , magician and Master of Ceremonies for this year's inaugural CardCon Event.

Chris Brown, a magician, cardist, film maker, entrepreneur, and leader in the playing card world, Chris has brought amazing products, effects, moves, and tutorials to the playing card community.

Ekaterina is a mother, a magician and marketing executive based in Toronto, Canada. Gaining fame from her independently produced YouTube videos, she has since been featured on numerous television networks, including The CW, The History Channel, SyFy, and ITV.

Jon Dorenbos, former NFL player and magician. Dorenbos has been performing magic since the age of 12 and competed in the finals of America's Got Talent.

John Stessel, magician and cardist. Stessel currently performs his residency at the Red Rabbit Club in the Meatpacking District of NY and has performed alongside some of music's biggest names such as 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Future, and Lil Pump.

Rick Smith Jr., card thrower and illusionist who will be attempting two Guinness World Record feats live at CardCon.

, card thrower and illusionist who will be attempting two Guinness World Record feats live at CardCon. Richard Turner, card mechanic. Turner is among the best up-close magicians in the world, and he just so happens to be blind.