Brisk Iced Tea Brings Back Claymation Ads With Doja Cat

Brisk Iced Tea has teamed up with Doja Cat for a new ad, as they have brought back the classic claymation ads for the brand

Doja Cat channels her hit song "Demons" in the new Brisk Iced Tea ad.

Exclusive Snapchat filter and unique sweepstakes celebrate campaign launch.

Brisk aims to blend nostalgia and modernity, engaging a new generation.

Back in the '90s, Brisk Iced Tea used to run claymation-themed ads featuring famous movie scenes to sell their brand. About 25 years later, those ads are back, and Doja Cat is on board. After having this image leaked to the public last week, leading to speculation it was happening, the official ad dropped today, as she did what she had to do to get a can of the iced tea. Whether or not this leads to a new set of ads from PepsiCo or if this is just a one-off remains to be seen, but it's a cool piece of nostalgia to bring back that's far more entertaining than other drink ads we've seen lately. We have more info on the collab below.

Doja Cat x Brisk Iced Tea

Just like Doja Cat and Brisk fans, the powerhouse iced tea brand isn't afraid to stand out. With Doja Cat bringing her otherworldly vibe, an unmatched love for Brisk, and even a few bars from her hit "Demons," the animated content doesn't just lean into nostalgia; it takes it to the next level for a new generation. The brand is proving that when it comes to Brisk lovers and their thirst-quenching iced tea, nothing can get between them.

The first female artist to be rendered in clay for Brisk, Doja Cat joins the ranks of legendary artists, actors, and characters immortalized in the classic stop-motion animation style popularized by the brand's classic '90s and '00s ads. To mark the return of claymation, Brisk is launching an exclusive Snapchat filter that lets fans transform into clay versions of themselves, inspired by Doja Cat's clay likeness. Fans also have a chance to win the one-of-a-kind clay head Doja Cat was spotted wearing in London as well as signed figurines of the singer, commemorating the brand's first-ever female claymation star, by following @Brisk on Instagram and tagging a friend in the comments with #ThatsColdSweepsEntry.

"I'm known for pushing boundaries and making the impossible a reality, so I was honored to collaborate with Brisk Iced Tea and bring our creative energy to life in a way that fans have never seen me before. As a Brisk fan and someone who personally loves to express my art both visually and sonically, seeing myself transformed into the iconic claymation style was like stepping into a wild, animated dream," Doja Cat said.

"Brisk has always been about celebrating bold creativity and self-expression, and with Doja Cat bringing that energy to life, we're giving fans permission to prioritize themselves. We're so excited to have her leading the charge in our return to claymation, reigniting the nostalgia for longtime fans while engaging a whole new generation," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager/VP – Pepsi Lipton Partnership North America.

