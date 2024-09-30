Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Butterfinger, halloween, Spirit Halloween

Butterfinger Teams With Spirit Halloween For a Special Costume

Looking to have you or a pet pose as a crispity crunchy peanut-buttery treat? Butterfinger has a new costume available at Spirit Halloween

Article Summary Butterfinger teams up with Spirit Halloween to offer exclusive Halloween costumes for adults and pets.

Dress up as a Butterfinger candy bar with a fun, three-dimensional jumpsuit available at Spirit Halloween.

Get your furry friend in the Halloween spirit with a matching Butterfinger dog costume.

Complete your look with an official Butterfinger Fanny Pack, perfect for carrying treats and staying stylish.

In a brand new bit of branding, Butterfinger has partnered up with Spirit Halloween for a special Halloween costume for adults as well as pets. As you can see here, the company is selling a full-size adult costume where you are dressed up in the candy wrapper, while also offering a version for the family dog as you can take them around as a mini candy bar. They're also offering a fanny pack for those who want to go Trick or Treating, but don't want to mismatch the costume, so you now have a pack to save the candy on your hip. You can read more about all three items here from the company as they are officially available in stores and online, where supplies last.

Buttefinger x Spirit Halloween

This exciting partnership between North America's largest Halloween retailer and the iconic candy bar brand brings a new twist to trick-or-treating, letting fans celebrate Halloween not only by eating their favorite candy but wearing it, too. The first officially licensed Butterfinger-inspired costumes are available now, exclusively at Spirit Halloween while supplies last. The lineup features:

Butterfinger Candy Bar Costume: Look like a total snack when you roll into the party wearing this three-dimensional jumpsuit featuring the iconic Butterfinger wrapper design. Perfect for Butterfinger lovers looking to bring the crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery treat to life. Available for $39.99 .

Look like a total snack when you roll into the party wearing this three-dimensional jumpsuit featuring the iconic Butterfinger wrapper design. Perfect for Butterfinger lovers looking to bring the crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery treat to life. Available for . Butterfinger Dog Costume: No one knows treats like your canine companion. Furry friends big and small can safely get in on the action, too, with an adorable matching candy bar wrapper-inspired costume for pets ready to trick-or-treat in style. Available for $19.99 .

No one knows treats like your canine companion. Furry friends big and small can safely get in on the action, too, with an adorable matching candy bar wrapper-inspired costume for pets ready to trick-or-treat in style. Available for . Butterfinger Fanny Pack: Got yourself a sweet tooth? You'll love carrying your things in style with this officially licensed Butterfinger Fanny Pack which is sure to make any candy lover smile. Available for $16.99 .

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!