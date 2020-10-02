Can Wrigley Mars Save Halloween with Virtual Trick or Treat Town?

With the coronavirus pandemic adding more danger to the prospect of trick-or-treating at Halloween this year than a bag full of candy apples with razor blades in them, one important question stands out: how will the candy companies make a boatload of money this year? Mars Wrigley believes they have the answer: a virtual trick-or-treating experience they're calling Treat Town.

Here's how it works: people set up virtual accounts and create their virtual house, and then they purchase candy credits from Mars Wrigley. Then, kids with virtual accounts can visit those virtual houses and obtain credits, which they can then use to order real candy from Mars Wrigley online or at certain retailers.

"Halloween is a mega-moment at Mars Wrigley, and we've tried to think of everything our consumers might need in 2020 to embrace both familiar and new Halloween traditions," said Tanya Berman, Mars Wrigley's head of seasonal marketing in a press release. "We quickly pivoted to the totally new TREAT TOWN™ platform, so families, friends, and communities have the entire month of October for inclusive, digital celebrations that create better moments and more smiles this Halloween season. We've partnered with the National Safety Council to help create tips and guidance for a mindful Halloween experience for all during the pandemic. No matter what you're looking for during Halloween 2020, Mars Wrigley is ready."

In addition to distributing candy to greedy children and lining the pockets of Mars Wrigley, Treat Town will offer trick-or-treaters the opportunity to donate their credits to the Boys & Girls Club of America if they prefer. Treat Town will also be able to visit more exotic locales rife with cross-branded marketing synergy, such as Disney's Haunted Mansion.

So if you were worried that Big Candy would see less revenue this Halloween, fear not! Mars Wrigley has got it covered. You can learn more here