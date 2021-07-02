Guitarist Bobby Keller's Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite Preset Rocks

Guitarist Bobby Keller, whose musical stylings have been heard featured in songs by bands such as Evanescence, Mastodon, Gojira, and others, has been granted quite the high honor. By teaming up with German record producer Lasse Lammert, the two have produced Keller's very own preset for the Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite, an all-in-one plug-in suite for the guitar.

While the video seen on YouTube (seen below) mostly speaks for itself here, there is much to be said about Keller's display of showmanship and utter style. According to the press release:

"Me and Lasse go back some years ago when I recorded an EP with an old band in Lubeck, Germany, and he was actually the reason I know about Driftwood Amplifiers," Keller says. "He introduced it to me during the recording sessions and I instantly fell in love with it! Fast forward to today, and now being a Driftwood endorsed Artist, Lasse presented to opportunity the include two of my personal settings in the plugin. I am truly blown away by what Lasse and STL were able to do here, and I can honestly say it sounds just like my real amp! It's absolutely mind blowing, and I am forever grateful to Lasse and STL tones for including me in such a product!"

Listening to the stunningly powerful riffs displayed in the video, you can really get a good sense that Keller's sound truly resonates with Lammert. It seriously shows through the plug-in, as well.

Are you a fan of Bobby Keller's musical work? Have you listened to Evanescence, Mastodon, or other bands with whom Keller has worked with in the past? Let us know what you think of the guitarist's work and the Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite as well, in the comments below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: STL Lasse Lammert Tonality Plugin [DEMO] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8K4v0G5btg)