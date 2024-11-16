Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: Penguin Random House, Tusk Love

Critical Role Is Actually Releasing a Tusk Love Novel

For those who love Critical Role and smut, one of the show's greatest references is being made, as we're getting a Tusk Love novel

Critical Role has partnered with Penguin Random House to release one of the weirdest references from the series, as we're getting a Tusk Love novel. For those who are unaware of the reference, back in Campaign Two, the team went to a book shop where Jester Lavorre (played by Laura Bailey) went looking for romance novels and came across one called Tusk Love (created on the fly by Matthew Mercer), bought it and read it throughout the campaign. It has become a running joke since then, but now, it will become a reality. Written by bestselling author Thea Guanzon, a real romance novel (filled with smut) will be available to purchase on July 1, 2025, for $30. We have more info on the book below.

Tusk Love

As the daughter of an ambitious merchant, Guinevere's path has been predetermined: marry into a noble house of the Dwendalian Empire, raise her family's station, and live quietly as a lordling's obedient wife. But Guinevere longs for a life unbounded by expectations, for freedom and passion and adventure. Those distant dreams become a sudden reality when her caravan is beset by bandits, leaving her guards slain and Guinevere stranded alone on the dangerous Amber Road. Her only chance of survival is to travel alongside Oskar, the aloof half-orc who saved her during the attack.

Unlike Guinevere, Oskar's path is not so set in stone. With his mother dead and his apprenticeship abandoned, all that's left is a long, lonely walk to a land he's never seen to find family he's never met. The last thing he needs is a spoiled waif like Guinevere slowing him down—even if the spark between them sizzles with promise. Despite his cold exterior, Oskar is brave and thoughtful and unlike anyone Guinevere has ever met. And while Guinevere may be sheltered, she brings out a softness in him that he has never dared to feel before. As the flames of their passion grow, they realize that soon they'll need to choose between their expected destinations or their blossoming romance.

