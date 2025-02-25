Posted in: Books, Critical Role, Pop Culture | Tagged: Critical Role: Smiley Day, Penguin Random House

Critical Role: Smiley Day Announced For October Release

Critical Role has a brand new book coming through Penguin Random House, as "Smiley Day" will feature advice from Fresh Cut Grass

Article Summary Critical Role teams up with Penguin Random House for a parody self-help book, Smiley Day.

The book features advice from Fresh Cut Grass, the robotic cleric from Campaign 3.

Sam Riegel pens humorous tips and references, alongside illustrations by Thorn L. Knight.

Perfect gift for Critters, reminding everyone of the importance of self-care.

Penguin Random House has partnered with Critical Role again to release a brand new book this Fall, as they revealed Critical Role: Smiley Day. This book is basically a parody of all the self-help and motivational speaker books you see out on the market; only this one is told from the perspective of Fresh Cut Grass, the robotic cleric from Campaign 3 of the live play D&D series. Written by Sam Reigel, the actor behind the character, you'll find a number of tidbits and references to the show in the book, as well as a mic of actual sound advice and ridiculous observations that shouldn't be taken seriously by anyone. We have more info about it below as the book will be released in October 7, 2025.

Critical Role: Smiley Day

Wit and wisdom abound in this illustrated gift book from Fresh Cut Grass, Critical Role's favorite robot therapist! Join Fresh Cut Grass, an extremely helpful and empathetic robot, as they dispense hilariously unusual but well-meaning advice to the members of Bells Hells. As the adventuring party's licensed therapist, FCG grows frazzled trying to help everyone with every single problem that crops up—and soon realizes that they've forgotten one very important member of the crew: themself! With FCG as your guide, you'll learn important gems such as:

Truth is like engine oil. It might taste bitter, but you gotta drink it!

Do unto others as if you know what the word "unto" means.

And more!

Written by cast member Sam Riegel and featuring beautiful, full-color illustrations by Thorn L. Knight, this is the perfect gift for Critters of all ages who need a friendly reminder that taking care of themselves is important in order to have a Smiley Day!

(Not actually licensed or a therapist. Do not drink engine oil.)

