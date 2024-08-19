Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: A Whole New Sound, disney, New Found Glory

Disney Reveals Tracklist For A Whole New Sound, New Found Glory Video

Disney is releasing a compilation of some of their classic songs redone by pop punk bands, including Part of Your World by New Found Glory.

Disney has released the tracklist for its new collection of songs, A Whole New Sound, featuring classic Disney songs that have been performed and reimagined by pop punk bands. On top of that, they released the above music video, featuring New Found Glory covering "Part Of Your World" from The Little Mermaid. Other artists on the album include Yellowcard ft. Chrissy Costanza, New Found Glory, Plain White T's, Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, Mayday Parade, Tokio Hotel, Boys Like Girls, We The Kings, LØLØ, Magnolia Park, and Meet Me @ The Altar. Below is the tracklisting for the album, as well as the cover, which is one of my favorite covers I have ever seen. You can pre-save the album on streaming services now. Maybe the next one can include Agatha All Along.

Disney's A Whole New Sound Is Going To Rule

Mickey Mouse and his friends are thrilled to announce New Found Glory's "Part of Your World" as the next single and video from the highly anticipated album, A Whole New Sound. Additionally, they have unveiled the full tracklist for the collection, set for release on September 6, as well as the kick-off for vinyl pre-orders that are set to release on October 4. A Whole New Sound features iconic Disney songs reimagined by pop-punk pioneers, alternative rock hitmakers, and pop sensations.

"In approaching this song, I sat with the lyrics and melodies for a while. I realized that to make people feel what Ariel's feeling, we needed to match the energy of the music with the rebellious thoughts of the song, along with her hope for adventure. When she sings about wanting to dance, the music is upbeat and fun, but when she expresses her longing for freedom, the rhythm drops so you really feel the pull of the heart," New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert said. "Our band's biggest goal has always been to show and encourage young adults, the young at heart, and any person that has a dream but faces self-doubt that there is another world out there that will accept them for exactly who they are. To not be afraid to take the next step."

Here is the full tracklist for the album:

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory "Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan "I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park "A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard "Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings "Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel "Let It Go" from Frozen by LØLØ "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

