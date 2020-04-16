Jerry Sadowitz Launches London Show in August, Relies On Low Fanbase

Jerry Sadowitz is one of the most brilliant live comedians I have ever seen. Over twenty years ago I appeared briefly on his TV show The People Vs Jerry Sadowitz on Channel 5 and did better than most. I was planning to go on with schoolfriend Gillian Isles, but she chickened out at the last minute and had to be content with the consolation of becoming a BAFTA award-winning comedy producer instead. She's got Man Like Mobeen, Car Share and Alma's Not Normal on the BBC Player right now, if you want. But I digress.

The last time I saw Jerry Sadowitz, he had a major complaint, that no one had stepped forward to #metoo him. No one had caught him in a hotel room with two underage girls, and he really wished they would. Indeed, he'd be happy with just the hotel room. But he'd also really like the publicity that Louis CK got. He then proceeded to whip his penis out on stage and leave it dangling there for some time, just wishing that this might get the Daily Mail to be outraged at him, but was resigned to the fact that it would not. Sadowitz knows his place on the pecking order of things, he intentionally creates an act so self-deprecatory, painting himself as the most worthless person in the room, that he can't do anything but punch up. It is an incredible performance, even as it bludgeons the audience as much as it amuses them. No one leaves that room without bruises.

Still, his upcoming show may take that even further. While everyone else is cancelling shows, or going on-line only, Jerry Sadowitz has announced a new in-person live show starting in August, in London's Leicester Square Theatre. At a time when we may still be on lockdown, people will still be social distancing, and not wanting to risk their health. That's okay, it's something Sadowitz is relying on. He sells his new show, which has been renamed from Not For Everyone to Not For Anyone, thus;

Jerry Sadowitz – Not For Anyone

"Jerry Sadowitz – comedian magician psychopath- is the perfect antidote to man-made viruses designed to slow down climate change by ridding the world of people like you. Whether you've had the Coronavirus or just thinking about it… come and aerate your lungs at the world's no.1 offensive forced isolating, comedy scaremongerer. HAVE A LAUGH – as you receive texts in the dark to show that your loved ones have just DIED. THRILL – to the knowledge that MORE ACCESSIBLE comedians will be forced to cancel their shows because their audience numbers exceed 500. SMELL – the horror Sadowitz faces because you b**tards stockpiled toilet paper and soap from the supermarkets months before. GO – &%#* yourself. Please note – Mr. Sadowitz will NOT be contracting the coronavirus as he is a comedian "too big to fail" and refunds will NOT be given to mid or post-show punter fatalities."

Jerry Sadowitz will, somehow be appearing at the Leicester Square Theatre in London on the 7th and 8th of August. Book tickets at your own risk.