Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern Theater Show Revealed

Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment revealed Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is coming to an NYC theater.

Article Summary D&D: The Twenty-Sided Tavern to debut on NYC stage in 2024, licensed by Wizards of the Coast.

Interactive theater experience allows audience to control the narrative through voting software.

Show features over 30 characters, with possibilities to join the adventure on stage.

The production includes talents from Dimension 20 and Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical.

Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment have formed a new deal with Wizards of the Coast to bring Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern to an NYC theater. This will be the first-ever officially licensed theatre production featuring D&D content, as the trio will be putting on a nightly stage production to bring an interactive adventure to the crowd. The show will start with previews starting at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St) in New York City on Friday, April 19, 2024, followed by the official opening on Sunday, May 5, 2024. You can get exclusive pre-sale tickets starting February 29, but you'll need to sign up for them, while the general public on-sale begins on March 4. We have more details about the show for you below.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

At Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale, and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike!

For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel's Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead, and more, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you'll love but bigger and better than ever.

