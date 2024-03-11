Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Will Release A New Cocktail Book

Ten Speed Press announced Puncheons & Flagons: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cocktail Book will be released later this Summer.

Ten Speed Press recently announced a new D&D book on the way with the reveal of Puncheons & Flagons: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cocktail Book. The book has been put together by author Andrew Wheeler, who D&D fans may already know as the co-author of the D&D Young Adventurer Guide series. As you might suspect from the name, this book has been filled with a series of fun cocktail, mocktail, and snack recipes designed for those super nerdy fans who want to spice up a game, pretend they're serving up drinks at a tavern, or just want to try something new than mixing rum with a soda. All with a bit of flair as if you were getting them from any number of locations along the Sword Coast. You can read more about the book below, as it will be released on August 27, 2024, going for $30.

Complement any game night with 75 deliciously clever Dungeons & Dragons-themed cocktails and bar bites to sustain any group of players for any time of day. Entertain fabulously while you adventure in your next D&D campaign! Puncheons & Flagons is a delightful and fun-filled cocktail and snacks book filled with fare that would be served up at your character's favorite tavern, inn, or market along the Sword Coast. All seventy-five dishes, created by a professional recipe developer, are easy to prepare and provide everything you need for hosting and entertaining with D&D flair. Dishes are organized by in-world drinking establishment and by base ingredient with options for every occasion—especially game nights!—including:

Adventurous cocktails such as Necromancer and Hand of Vecna

Batch cocktails such as Candlekeep Tea and Faerie Fire

Nonalcoholic concoctions such as Mourning Cup and Baldurian Tonic

Tasty morsels such as Luiric Rarebit and High Sun Florentines

