Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: candy, cookies, Ferrero

Ferrero Releases Multiple Holiday Candies & Treats

In case you were looking for some kind of holiday candy or cookie to celebrate the holidays, Ferrero put out a few classic and geeky choices.

Article Summary Ferrero unveils a grand assortment of holiday chocolates, including new flavors.

Kinder surprises with a mix of chocolates and treats in their Countdown Calendar.

Seasonal twists on classics with Nutella Jars and Keebler Elf Gingerbread Cookies.

A medley of holiday delights from Tic Tac mints to Mother's reindeer-shaped cookies.

As they say, 'tis the season, and this season has chocolate and candy cravings. Ferrero decided to pump out a ton of choices for the holidays, both with a traditional sense and a geeky twist to them. One of the big choices we saw this year is from Tic Tac, as they created two different flavors for Christmas to hone in on you being naughty or nice. Mothers Cookies also got a new set of Reindeer shapes with a few new flavors. Plus, there are some mini versions that, let's be real, are repurposed from Halloween but with a small Christmas twist. We have the list of everything they released for the holidays below in case you're looking for something to snack on with friends and family or in private between game sessions.

Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment : An assortment of decadent chocolates that features two new additional flavors: Cappuccino, a creamy, luscious filling combining the distinctive flavor of coffee and the delicate taste of milk, all encased within a crunchy shell. Manderly, a crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut creamy filling, a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond at its heart. The assortment also features our traditional Ferrero Rocher, and Raffaello (a California white almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands). Available in 12 and 24 counts.

: An assortment of decadent chocolates that features two new additional flavors: Cappuccino, a creamy, luscious filling combining the distinctive flavor of coffee and the delicate taste of milk, all encased within a crunchy shell. Manderly, a crunchy specialty with a velvety hazelnut creamy filling, a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond at its heart. The assortment also features our traditional Ferrero Rocher, and Raffaello (a white almond and coconut from the Pacific Islands). Available in 12 and 24 counts. Kinder Holiday Mix Countdown Calendar: The perfect way to countdown to Christmas! Each of the 24 windows contains a delicious Kinder treats including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo, and Schoko Bons.

The perfect way to countdown to Christmas! Each of the 24 windows contains a delicious Kinder treats including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo, and Schoko Bons. Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends Creamy Milk Chocolate: Classic Kinder taste with delicious, smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling. Individually wrapped in seasonal Santa packaging – perfect to enjoy with loved ones!

Classic Kinder taste with delicious, smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling. Individually wrapped in seasonal Santa packaging – perfect to enjoy with loved ones! Kinder Chocolate Mini Friends Crispy Cookie: Classic Kinder taste with delicious, smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and crispy cookie bits. Individually wrapped in adorable penguin packaging – great to share with family and friends!

Classic Kinder taste with delicious, smooth milk chocolate with a creamy, milky filling and crispy cookie bits. Individually wrapped in adorable penguin packaging – great to share with family and friends! Nutella Glass Holiday Jars : Available in the U.S. for the first time in a glass format with four unique holiday designs, this is the perfect gift to collect for yourself or gift to baking enthusiasts to elevate holiday recipes and add extra cheer to kitchen counters.

: Available in the U.S. for the first time in a glass format with four unique holiday designs, this is the perfect gift to collect for yourself or gift to baking enthusiasts to elevate holiday recipes and add extra cheer to kitchen counters. Keebler Fudge Stripes Elf Gingerbread Cookies : In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this is a festive take on the beloved Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread, complemented by delicious white fudge, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, Elf . Each pack features four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film. 1

: In partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, this is a festive take on the beloved Fudge Stripes, featuring the sweet taste of gingerbread, complemented by delicious white fudge, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, . Each pack features four unique designs based on fan-favorite scenes from the film. Tic Tac Naughty Mints : Sour Cherry Lumps of Coal to help you tell your friends that they have made the naughty list. This new flavor is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer! For those on the nice list, they can enjoy the returning Tic Tac Nice flavor, candy cane. Tic Tac Naughty or Nice packs are sold separately.

: Sour Cherry Lumps of Coal to help you tell your friends that they have made the naughty list. This new flavor is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer! For those on the nice list, they can enjoy the returning Tic Tac Nice flavor, candy cane. Tic Tac Naughty or Nice packs are sold separately. Holiday Assorted Chocolate Minis (85 count): There's something for everyone in this chocolate minis bag with festive packaging featuring an assortment of individually wrapped fan favorites such as Butterfinger, CRUNCH, and Baby Ruth. Put them in candy bowls around the house and/or office and share them with friends, family, and co-workers to get into the holiday spirit!

There's something for everyone in this chocolate minis bag with festive packaging featuring an assortment of individually wrapped fan favorites such as Butterfinger, CRUNCH, and Baby Ruth. Put them in candy bowls around the house and/or office and share them with friends, family, and co-workers to get into the holiday spirit! Ferrero Rocher Gift Box: Add a touch of luxury to the holiday season. Available in counts of 12, 16, and 24, these premium chocolates in iconic gold wrappers are sure to elevate holiday tablescapes.

Add a touch of luxury to the holiday season. Available in counts of 12, 16, and 24, these premium chocolates in iconic gold wrappers are sure to elevate holiday tablescapes. Kinder Joy Holiday Eggs: Open a world of surprise this holiday season with Kinder Joy! Half of the egg contains two creamy layers topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half contains an exciting surprise toy. Great stocking stuffers!

Open a world of surprise this holiday season with Kinder Joy! Half of the egg contains two creamy layers topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream. The other half contains an exciting surprise toy. Great stocking stuffers! Kinder Bueno Mini Share Pack: Contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces that are perfect for sharing with family and friends this holiday season!

Contains crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate pieces that are perfect for sharing with family and friends this holiday season! Royal Dansk Winter Cookie Collection: A limited-time assortment of unique holiday shapes and flavors, including hot chocolate, caramel, and brown sugar, along with the signature vanilla ring butter cookies. Displayed in a beautiful, seasonal tin, this makes a great gift and holiday snack!

A limited-time assortment of unique holiday shapes and flavors, including hot chocolate, caramel, and brown sugar, along with the signature vanilla ring butter cookies. Displayed in a beautiful, seasonal tin, this makes a great gift and holiday snack! Mother's Reindeer Games Cookies: These limited-edition frosted reindeer-shaped cookies are the perfect holiday snack for the whole family and are great for decorating and create exciting desserts with! Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies coated in green and white frosting and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles.

These limited-edition frosted reindeer-shaped cookies are the perfect holiday snack for the whole family and are great for decorating and create exciting desserts with! Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies coated in green and white frosting and dotted with festive red, green, and white sprinkles. Fannie May Peppermint S'mores Chocolatiers Mix: A sophisticated snack mix for the holidays featuring crunchy grahams and fluffy pink peppermint marshmallows coated in decadent dark chocolate and sprinkled with crushed peppermint candy. No artificial flavors or preservatives.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!