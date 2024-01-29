Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrero, valentine's day

Ferrero Reveals New Line Of Valentine's Day Goodies

Are you looking for something fun or nerdy to give away for Valentine's Day? Ferrero has revealed a new line of items for the occasion.

Article Summary Discover Ferrero's new Valentine's goodies, featuring Kinder and Butterfinger treats.

Treat your valentine to indulgent Ferrero Rocher in heart-shaped boxes.

Choose from Ferrero's variety packs, including the 100 Grand Heart Box.

Get the limited edition Mother’s Puppy Love Cookies for a sweet celebration.

Ferrero released a new set of items recently for Valentine's Day, as they're looking to provide some unique and geeky options for you to choose from. The one that caught our eye from this list was the smaller Kinder bear chocolates you see below, designed like their eggs, but made to be shared like they're Valentine cards. You can read everything they have to offer below, as the love-centric holiday is coming in a few weeks.

NEW! Kinder Bueno, 4 Count Pack

The Kinder Bueno 4 Count Pack contains four crispy, creamy individually wrapped milk chocolate bars, which is perfect for small gifting or to share with the one you love.

Kinder Bueno Mini T30, Share Pack

Kinder Bueno Mini, Crispy Creamy Milk Chocolate Bites, Individually Wrapped Pieces (5.7oz)

Kinder & Love Gift Box

Perfect for gifting and sharing the love during Valentine's Day, this gift box is filled with 25 Chocolate mini milk chocolate hearts, filled with smooth creamy milk and individually wrapped with seasonal graphics.

Kinder Chocolate 6ct Bears Hollow Figures

These individually wrapped bears in Valentine's seasonal graphics are perfect for classroom and friendship exchanges during the holiday. Each individual bear is made of smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milk layer.

Butterfinger Minis 2.4 OZ Gifting Pack (7ct)

A fun and easy way for your kids to enjoy Valentine's Day gifting with their friends. Each pack comes with 7 individually wrapped Minis pieces.

Shareable Heart Box 5.6oz (16ct)

This is an assorted box with 16 individually wrapped minis, iconic brands Crunch and Butterfinger, allows for you and your loved one to have fun while snacking. The unique perforation down the middle allows the box to split in half, to share the adventurous and loving side of their heart.

100 Grand Fun size Heart Shaped Box 6.0 OZ (8ct)

Whether you are a minimalist looking for a no-frills gift, or an unabashed romantic, 100 Grand Heart Box provides a small token of appreciation with 16 individually wrapped fun size bars to make your friend/significant Valentine's Day perfect. The heart-shape box and decorative packaging adds a special element to this gift, equipped with a the most delicious Rich Caramel, Milk Chocolate, and Crispy Crunchies your loved one can enjoy.

Butterfinger and Crunch Minis (27ct)

The Butterfinger & Crunch Hearts Minis bags provides a seasonalized treat for you and your families. Each bag comes with delicious mini chocolates wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers. These chocolates will spruce up your baked goods or help add the final touches to your gift to that special someone.

Assorted Minis 9.5 OZ LDB (26 ct)

The Assorted Bag of Butterfinger, Crunch, and Baby Ruth Minis provides a seasonalized treat for you and your families. Each bag comes with 26 delicious mini chocolates wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day wrappers. These chocolates will spruce up your baked goods or help add the final touches to your gift to that special someone.

Assorted Classroom Exchange 25ct

The Assorted Chocolate Classroom Exchange bag provides a great combination of flavors for a fun and easy way for your kids to enjoy Valentine's Day with their friends. Each bag comes with 25 Fun Size pieces that are wrapped with a "To and From" so they can be personalized when handed out to classmates and friends.

Mother's Puppy Love Cookies 9oz DOY

The season of love is here! Make Valentine's Day even sweeter with limited edition Mother's Puppy Love Cookies. Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies, coated in pink and white frosting, and dotted with red, pink and white sprinkles. Baked with care, these cookies are shaped like X's and O's and the most adorable puppy shape, too! Perfect for sharing and snacking or even decorating your baked treats to add a sweet touch to top off your desserts.

Mother's Puppy Love Cookies 30Ct Multipack

The season of love is here! Make Valentine's Day even sweeter with limited edition Mother's Puppy Love Cookies. Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies, coated in pink and white frosting, and dotted with red, pink and white sprinkles. Baked with care, these cookies are shaped like X's and O's and the most adorable puppy shape, too! Perfect for sharing and snacking or even decorating your baked treats to add a sweet touch to top off your desserts.

Mother's Puppy Love Cookies 5oz Heart Box

The season of love is here! Make Valentine's Day even sweeter with limited edition Mother's Puppy Love Cookies. Inside each bag are irresistible shortbread cookies, coated in pink and white frosting, and dotted with red, pink and white sprinkles. Baked with care, these cookies are shaped like X's and O's and the most adorable puppy shape, too! Perfect for sharing and snacking or even decorating your baked treats to add a sweet touch to top off your desserts.

T24 Rocher Heart

24 delicious Ferrero Rocher chocolate candies, presented in a heart-shaped gift box, the perfect Valentine's Day gift for him or her.

T24 Ferrero Collection Heart

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to surprise your loved ones with an elegant symbol of your affection – the Grand Ferrero Collection Heart. Discover the smooth chocolate shell with hazelnut pieces, all wrapped in gold foil with a seasonal bow. A special gift to celebrate the moment.

T8 Ferrero Rocher Heart

Show your appreciation to the ones you care about with Ferrero Rocher in an elegant heart-shaped box with eight classic golden specialties.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!