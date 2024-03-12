Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, whiskey

Find Familiar Spirits Announces Quest's End Rogue Whiskey

Find Familiar Spirits have released their second fantasy whiskey, as you can now get your hands on a bottle of Quest's End: Rogue.

Article Summary Find Familiar Spirits unveils Quest's End: Rogue, the latest fantasy-inspired whiskey.

Matthew Lillard and Justin Ware collaborate with Blue Run Spirits for the unique spirit.

Quest's End: Rogue features a saga chapter by Kate Welch and art by Tyler Jacobson.

Limited edition Rogue whiskey offers a rich vanilla and fruit profile with a balanced finish.

Find Familiar Spirits has released its second customized fantasy whiskey, as you can now get your hands on the limited-run batch of Quest's End: Rogue. If you're not familiar with the company, this venture was founded by actor and gaming entrepreneur Matthew Lillard and screenwriter Justin Ware, along with Blue Run Spirits co-founder Tim Sparapani as an advisor. This is meant to be the kind of fine spirits crafting you would expect from those who enjoy a good drink at a fantasy pub. The company previously released their highly successful run of Quest's End: Paladin last Fall and has now released this latest batch, which they expect to "disappear as quickly as its namesake." We have more info and a quote about the whiskey below as its currently on sale.

Find Familiar Spirits – Quest's End Rogue

As with Paladin, Quest's End: Rogue will be accompanied by a new chapter of the original fantasy saga Dawn of the Unbound Gods, written by renowned Dungeon Master Kate Welch, with original illustration by celebrated fantasy artist Tyler Jacobson. The whiskey was selected, blended and proofed by Find Familiar's Master Blender Alé Ochoa, a rising star in the spirits industry, from small batch Kentucky and Indiana 4+ year aged bourbons. Each numbered, limited bottle offers rich notes of vanilla alongside bright baked apple/jammy fruit and cooling herbaceous notes to create a balanced aroma and finish, in keeping with the smoothness and blending ability of a Rogue.

"It's fitting that Rogue is our second whiskey, since we're a bit of a rogue in the spirits business," Lillard said. "We don't have a big corporate backer, or a huge distribution network. We launched with an appeal directly to fantasy and gaming fans, and we were lucky enough to win them over because we're genuinely part of this community. We're offering a product that's authentic to our love for fantasy and gaming."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!