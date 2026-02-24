Posted in: Music, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fosted Flakes, JID

Frosted Flakes Releases New Rap Single Featuring JID

Frosted Flakeshas a new rap single out featuring hip hop artist JID, as you can check out "Hey Tony" and snag some special merch

Frosted Flakes has collaborated with hip hop artist JID on a brand-new single that will hit nostalgia for many, as they have released "Hey Tony!" Harkening back to '90s jingles where Tony the Tiger hung out with kids doing all kinds of sports and encouraging them to eat the cereal, the song channels those vibes in an awesome way. What's more, there's new merch featuring both the musician and the character available through his website, along with a special "Day Ones" box of Frosted Flakes.

JID – "Hey Tony"

The new full-length track brings a fresh, modern sound to the beloved jingle, blending J.I.D's signature rhythmic flow with original verses that reflect the familiar, motivating energy of Tony the Tiger and uplifting mood boost of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal. J.I.D's style of affirmational Hip Hop mirrors the brand's core beliefs of confidence, optimism and reaching your potential. Kellogg's Frosted Flakes aims to inspire today's teens to flex their inner tiger by partnering with long-time Kellogg's Frosted Flakes fan and critically acclaimed Hip Hop artist J.I.D to reimagine the iconic '90s jingle into a cultural hype anthem titled "HEY TONY!" The new song launch is paired with limited-edition Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D "Day Ones" merchandise and a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes "Day Ones" cereal box—featuring J.I.D on the front of his favorite cereal, specially illustrated just for this collectible drop.

"Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger were a real staple in our house growing up. It was just part of the routine," said JID. "So, reimagining the iconic 'Hey Tony' jingle felt like a no-brainer. I still remember catching the commercials as a kid, and that nostalgia is real—but this is also a chance to bring that energy forward and help hype up the next generation with a soundtrack that motivates them to show up, stay focused, and unlock their potential."

"Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger have always stood for encouragement and belief," said Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co. "Hip Hop is a culture built on that same energy, so teaming up with J.I.D. was a natural connection for us to bring back 'Hey Tony' in a way that honors helping to bring out your greatness for a new generation."

