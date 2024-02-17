Posted in: NBA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: giannis antetokounmpo, pepsico, Starry

Giannis Antetokounmpo Partners With Starry During All-Star Weekend

Throughout NBA All-Star Weekend, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the official spokesperson for Starry with new activations.

PepsiCo launched a new activation this weekend with a special Starry promotion as Giannis Antetokounmpo is the new spokesperson during NBA All-Star Weekend. Along with the usual promotions and a silly advertisement you see above, the drink will be front-and-center for a number of events, which we have listed for you below. Don't be too shocked if you see Starry pop up more than once throughout the festivities.

Starry & Giannis Antetokounmpo

Together, Antetokounmpo and Starry will shine bright during the biggest weekend in basketball as it chronicles its mascots Lem and Lime winning over Giannis's loyalty in a press conference like no other. This new "It's Time To See Other Sodas" commercial will air on February 17 during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, coinciding with the Starry 3-Point Contest.

NBA All-Star 2024 Activations

For the second year in a row, Starry is proud to present the Starry Range at the Starry 3-Point Contest – the ultimate test of range to see who's really got it.

Players will shoot a total of two (2) custom basketballs from 29' 9" out – 6 feet behind the current 3-point line.

Each basket made from Starry Range is worth 3 points, each round is worth a total of 40 points.

It doesn't stop there, as Starry will once again be showing up at NBA Crossover during NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis, with the "Starry AR3NA: Presented by Lem & Lime." From Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, fans are encouraged to participate in the action and immerse themselves in the world of Starry mascots, Lem and Lime, including:

Shoot Your Shot: Designed to mimic the 3-Point Contest, Lem and Lime will host their own 3-Point Contest on a dynamic LED court, where the brand will be giving away $75K over the weekend. Fans who sink the most 3-point shots in :33 seconds can win $25,000 each day, along with coveted "Team Lem" and "Team Lime" swag.

over the weekend. Fans who sink the most 3-point shots in :33 seconds can win each day, along with coveted "Team Lem" and "Team Lime" swag. Non-Stop Action: Throughout the weekend, Starry will host a series of interactive games with various athletes, photo and lounge experiences and more for fans to enjoy when they're not busy sinking 3's with Lem and Lime.

3's For Charity: On Friday, February 16 , Pacer's star Myles Turner is challenging fans to make as many 3-point shots as they can on the LED court. Each 3-point shot scored in the afternoon will raise money towards a donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana , providing meals for local communities in need.

