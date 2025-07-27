Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, Star Trek Fleet Command, Tim Russ

The Star Trek Fleet Command Party (And Buffet) At San Diego Comic-Con

It was listed on the Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List as "Secret Star Trek Party for mobile game players, Invite Only, 7:30pm to 11:30pm". Well it turned out to be the Star Trek Fleet Command Party at the Hard Rock Hotel last night, the same place hosting the Entertainment Weekly Party. Friend of Bleeding Cool Anthony January didn't make it into EW, but he did get into the Starfleet Command Party at San Diego Comic-Con at the Hard Rock hotel. He tells me "Those who made it into this party were in for what I personally believe was one of best parties of the year at San Diego Comic-Con 2025. After checking in, you were treated to an abundance of choices for food, all of them delicious. My favorites were the shrimp and grilled cheese short rib sandwiches. An open bar was available and the bartenders did their thing."

What that means was that after four days of the show, he was a very very hungry space hippo indeed. He has his priorities straight. But he continued with the Star Trek Fleet Command attractions. "Tim Russ, who played Tuvok in Star Trek: Voyager, and the Tim Russ band played live music throughout the event. His daughter, Madison Russ, a Twitch content creator (Eatmyhotcheetos) joined him on stage for a duet during one of his sets. Tim and his band are awesome musicians and brought something special to the gathering. Rebekah Plants [Sr. Product Manager – Star Trek Fleet Command] made an announcement, and the crowd was surprised with an early sneek peek of the next episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. No spoilers, but it was one of the best episodes yet. There was a photo op, swag bag, poster and a t-shirt that had a great design that every Trek fan would be envious to own, and the MC for the night, Talking Trek, UltimateDz, did a stellar job (pun intended). Rebekah Plants told me that next year they plan on making the event 3X bigger. Thank you Rebakah for being a great host!" Here's a look at how it all went down, as Anthony January got his space selfie game on.

Star Trek Fleet Command is an "explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate" mobile strategy game created by Irish developer Digit Game Studios and published by Scopely and CBS Interactive. Players can explore star systems, build ships, mine resources, level up, complete missions, join alliances and battle other gamers.

