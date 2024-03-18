Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: HARD MTN DEW, Mountain Dew, MTN DEW

Hard MTN DEW Reveals Four New Flavors For Alien Abduction Day

Hard MTN DEW has added four new flavors to their lineup, and are looking for some aliens to come and abduct some from the desert.

Article Summary Hard MTN DEW introduces Baja Blast mix pack as permanent, aiming to entice aliens.

Alien-friendly “Hard MTN DEW Baja Blast Beam Up” site set up in Arizona desert.

24/7 livestream of alien abduction zone available on Hard MTN DEW’s YouTube channel.

Limited-edition Hard MTN DEW-themed, tinfoil-inspired bucket hats celebrating the event.

Mountain Dew has four new permanent flavors being added to the Hard MTN DEW line this week, as they're looking to get their supply abducted in the desert. The team has added the Baja Blast mix pack to their set moving forward; no longer a temporary item, and they have decided that they'd like to get it to some extraterrestrials. The team has set up a giant case of the drinks out in the middle of the Arizona desert as part of Alien Abduction Day happening on March 20, looking for any sign of life int he stars to pop by and snag some for the trip back to wherever they came from. Is it a stunt? Sure! But at least its a fun one. We have more info on the flavors, the event, and other promotional items for this week.

Hard MTN DEW – Baja Blast Flavors

In honor of the Hard MTN DEW Baja Blast Mix Pack rolling out now and the expected extraterrestrial return to Earth on Alien Abduction Day, Hard MTN DEW is celebrating big by luring UFOs to the custom-built, alien-friendly "Hard MTN DEW Baja Blast Beam Up" alien abduction site. Built in a remote area of the Arizona desert, the alien abduction site is near the home of one of the most witnessed and documented mass UFO sightings in modern history: The Phoenix Lights, and home to the state with some of the most reported sightings in the U.S., according to the National UFO Reporting Center. Specifically designed for easy UFO landing, the site features UFO landing lights, custom alien-inspired graphics, and an easy-to-follow bullseye pointing to our offering: 100 Hard MTN DEW Baja Blast Mix Packs atop a raised platform for spotting from space.

Alien Abduction Day

Beginning today through Alien Abduction Day on March 20, alien enthusiasts, fans, and the extraterrestrial-ly curious can tune in to (hopefully) witness Hard MTN DEW make first contact. Head to Hard MTN DEW's YouTube to catch the 24/7 livestream of the alien abduction zone. As fans tune in, the brand will also be surprising a few lucky drinkers with custom swag to commemorate the occasion: Hard MTN DEW-branded tinfoil-inspired bucket hats.

"We've captured the hearts and minds of HARD DEW Nation here on Earth, so it's only fitting we continue the wildly passionate fandom by setting our sights to the skies," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard MTN DEW. "Our fans will agree, the Hard MTN DEW Baja Blast Mix Pack is out of this world delicious, so to celebrate its new year-round availability, we wanted to launch in a big way – and there's nothing bigger than reintroducing it through an intergalactic exchange."

