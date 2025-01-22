Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: HARD MTN DEW, Mountain Dew, texas

Hard MTN DEW Wants To Rename a Small Texas Town

Mountain Dew is pushing the concept of a town takeover to the next level, as they want to "rename" a small Texas town after Hard MTN DEW

Article Summary Mountain Dew aims to rename Dew, Texas, to Hard Dew, Texas, with a petition campaign.

The petition is open till February 28, 2025, for choosing this bold transformation.

Hard Dew, Texas, could feature unique attractions like a giant can installation.

Erica Taylor highlights the campaign's promise of memorable community perks.

Mountain Dew would like to take over a town, in a way, as they are going to launch a new campaign to rename a small Texas town after Hard MTN DEW. Just off I-45, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas, there is a small town called Dew, Texas, with a population of 70 people. The team has launched a Change.org campaign to rename the city "Hard Dew, Texas" after the brand, as fans have until February 28, 2025, to sign the petition. We have more details about it below as (thankfully) they picked a city that isn't in a dry county.

Dew, Texas Becomes "Hard Dew, Texas"

Beginning today, fans can help make Hard Dew, Texas, become a reality by signing a petition at Change.org/HardDewTexas. If the petition is successful and the town embraces the name change, Hard MTN DEW will celebrate with the locals by delivering some unforgettable perks, including:

A showstopping "Welcome To Hard Dew, Texas" sign to greet visitors and locals alike – making this humble town a must-stop spot on any Texas road trip.

A larger-than-life Hard MTN DEW can installation that'll rival the state's biggest roadside attractions.

A legendary Hard MTN DEW happy hour at the local watering hole where every resident 21 and older can raise a cold one to their town's bold new name.

A community enhancement fund to enhance and refresh an aspect of their newly renamed town.

"As a brand that lives for bold, larger-than-life moments, it's only right that Hard MTN DEW makes a Texas-sized splash with its arrival in the Lone Star State – where everything's bigger and better," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Hard MTN DEW. "Renaming Dew, Texas, to Hard Dew, Texas, would be the ultimate way to celebrate, while also giving back to the community and creating a piece of iconic history that's as bold as the brand itself."

