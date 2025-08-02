Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Pac Man, sdcc

SDCC: Returning To The Pac Man Cafe At San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Pac Man Cafe returned to San Diego Comic-Con, celebrating Pac-Man's 45th anniversary in style.

Fans enjoyed themed food like mango shaved ice and spicy noodles, plus a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Located at 323 Seventh Ave, the pop-up offered retro arcade games, photo ops, and exclusive giveaways.

Special Pac-Man–wrapped vehicles offered free slushies and sticker sheets through the Flywheel app promotion.

We previously heard (and saw) the Pac Man Cafe at San Diego Comic-Con courtesy of friend of Bleeding Cool and SDCC attendee Roberta Moran Curry but it was so popular that a couple of other Bleeding Cool friends popped by to take their own looks, and try their own mango shaved ice… Isabelle Carty tells me, "Great atmosphere in there! And the mango shaved ice was fantastic! You can also have your pick from sweet or spicy noodles with chicken, which is also very tasty." Martin Weingarten tells me that it was "not crowded- kid friendly, mostly parents with very little kids. Shaved ice, good, colorful"

Timed to San Diego Comic-Con, arcade game character Pac-Man celebrated his 45th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind pop-up café experience just steps from the SDCC convention centre. The Pac-Man Café was open to the public at 323 Seventh Ave, transforming into a retro-meets-modern gaming hub filled with photo ops, nostalgic arcade games, themed food and drink, and exclusive giveaways. They also offered transportation to the event in their Pac-Man–wrapped vehicles through on the Flywheel app, for a whole month, with a free 45th Anniversary sticker sheet and a promo code for a free slushie at the Pac-Man Café…

