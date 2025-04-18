Posted in: Events, Interview, Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Kyra Sims, Mara Wilson, The Public Theater

Kyra Sims on Grief Party Inspiration, Music, and Kristen Chenoweth

Musician Kyra Sims spoke to Bleeding Cool about the inspiration behind the Grief Party, Mara Wilson, and adapting to uncertain times.

To say we're living in uncertain times would be an understatement, given rampant political and social upheaval in the world today. At the very least, musician Kyra Sims and performer and writer Mara Wilson are doing their part, providing new opportunities at least for New Yorkers to express themselves at the Grief Party they hosted on April 7th at Joe's Pub. Also at the event were Gastor Almonte, Matt Ray, Concetta Abbate, Iris Explosion, Katie Kuzin, Adam Tendler, Darian Donovan Thomas, Alex Krokus, and Elizabeth Bougerol. Sims spoke to Bleeding Cool about the inspiration behind the Grief Party, navigating through her own grief, which artist she would love to collaborate with again, and if more parties are lined up.

Kyra Sims on "Making Noise" at the Grief Party with Mara Wilson

BC: What's the inspiration behind the Grief Party, how it came together, and what makes New York the perfect place for it?

KS: The seed of the idea began at a My Brightest Diamond show in Brooklyn last fall. I'd worked with Shara Nova on Illinoise, last year and already loved her and her work, but this show truly blew me away. During her set, she talked about the death of Sinead O'Connor and how that affected her both as a person who loved her, and her work as an artist. I knew that night that I wanted to hear from more artists about their grief, and how it appears in their work. I know so many creators who are constantly working with grief- alongside it, within it, and against it. Even New York City itself is shrouded in a deep grief, from the indelible impact from 9/11, to hurricanes and blackouts, and now the chaos of our current state. And one thing about New Yorkers, when something goes down, we gather and we make noise about it.

Given the current political climate, what's been the biggest struggle, and how have you navigated through it?

Arts administration is hard even in the best of times, and I can't say any moment of producing and curating this show has been during a particularly good time for our country. It's kind of weird to be thinking about set lists and tech sheets during a fascist coup, but I know I'm making something for the community, a space where we can hold onto each other for a while, so I know it's worth it.

Have you felt your art changing because of it?

Not really my art, but how I navigate grief within myself and others has shifted. I no longer feel discomfort or an urge to change the subject when friends or acquaintances bring up the death of a loved one or some other loss. They obviously want to talk about it if they brought it up, so let's talk about it! The way I've been describing it to people is: If someone has a broken leg, you don't pretend they don't, or dance around the subject. You ask them, "How's your leg?" I would love for society to get to the point where we can ask each other, "How is your grief?"

You've worked with so many talented artists throughout the years, which among them has stood out to you the most and whom would love to work with again on a future project?

I have a real soft spot for Kristin Chenoweth. I performed with her at a wedding in Florida in 2021, right after everyone got their first vaccinations. It was my first public performance post-shutdown, and it might have been hers too. Her voice that day was sunlight piercing the darkness we'd all lived in for over a year, and her high notes still ring in my heart. Would absolutely love to work with her again someday. Taylor Mac is another standout- I got to play on the 24-hour History of Popular Music show at St. Ann's Warehouse in 2016, and that experience has buried itself deep in my art making in so many ways.

Would you two be interested in doing more of these types of shows in the future in NYC or elsewhere following this upcoming one?

This first iteration is definitely an experiment in my mind, but if it goes well I would definitely be down to do it again, perhaps programming it along with creative workshops where audiences can also make art about their grief.

You can follow Sims and Wilson on Instagram.

