Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, yeti

Liquid Death & Yeti Team Up To Auction Off a Casket Cooler

Liquid Death and Yeti have come together for a morbid but also awesome auction, as they're selling off a Casket Cooler this weekv

Article Summary Liquid Death & Yeti are auctioning a unique Casket Cooler, merging morbid design with advanced cooling tech.

This one-of-a-kind cooler holds 378 cans and keeps them cold with Yeti's Triple Foam ColdCell technology.

Equipped with hydraulic lid piston, dual drain valves, and T-Latch Lid Locks for ultimate cooling efficiency.

Starting bid is $1500 with specific bid increments; the auction ends in a day and a half, following popcorn bidding rules.

In what will probably be one of the weirder partnerships of the year, Liquid Death and Yeti have come together to auction off a Casket Cooler. As you can see from the images here, they have made a specialty casket that also works as a fully functional cooler. And no, that doesn't mean just tossing in ice and call it good; it comes equipped with the latest tech from Yeti to make sure your ice and drinks stay cool. We have more details about the auction below as you can take part in it right now with about a day and a half left on the auction as of when we're writing this.

Liquid Death x Yeti Casket Cooler

From Liquid Death and the world's greatest cooler company comes the world's greatest cooler: The Casket Cooler. Featuring YETI's Triple Foam ColdCell technology, once you fill this one-of-a-kind giant casket with ice and Liquid Death, it will become the life of any party. But when we say "one-of-a-kind" we mean it. We only made one Casket Cooler for sale. Featuring Triple Foam ColdCell technology, hydraulic lid piston, dual drain valves, and T-Latch Lid Locks, this life-size casket will keep your cans cold for an eternity. Holds approximately 378 12oz cans of Liquid Death or 252 19.2oz cans of Liquid Death (no ice). Includes free white glove delivery. Please allow 4-6 weeks. Delivers only within the contiguous United States.

The starting bid will be $1500. The minimum bid increment of $20 means that a new bid placed must be at least $20 over the current bid. The maximum bid increment is $100. You cannot place more than one bid in a row. Popcorn bidding rules will be enabled in the last 1 minute of the auction. The highest bid wins. The winner will be contacted directly by Liquid Death to claim the Casket Cooler, process payment, and confirm shipping details. If a bid is received within the last 1 minute of the Auction, then the Auction will remain open for an additional 5 minutes. If any further bidding occurs within the last 1 minute, the extension timer will extend by 5 minutes. See terms and conditions for more information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!