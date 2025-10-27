Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, Horrorwood Reserve, Macabre Spirits, Matthew Lillard

Macabre Spirits Teams With Ice Nine Kills To Make Horrorwood Reserve

Macabre Spirits has a new line of whiskey out for Halloween, as they've partnered with Ice Nine Kills to create Horrorwood Reserve

Article Summary Macabre Spirits teams up with Ice Nine Kills to launch the Halloween-ready Horrorwood Reserve whiskey.

Horrorwood Reserve features bold notes of cinnamon, leather, nuts, and spice from Bloody Butcher corn.

Two collectible boxed sets—Golden Age and Silver Scream—offer exclusive recipe cards and horror-themed extras.

Limited edition bottles come in striking boxes, available via presale and public release to horror fans worldwide.

Macabre Spirits, a horror-theme breakout brand from Find Familiar Spirits, announced this month that they have partnered with the heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills to make a new whiskey selection called Horrorwood Reserve. The brand is a toast to the horror fandom that both the band and the spirits label share, offering up a different kind of blend that brings out flavors and aromas of cinnamon, leather, nuts, and other spices. The kind of thing you could see yourself drinking in the cold while trying to stay alive in a horror film. Not to mention bringing friends back together with INK frontman Spencer Charnas, Macabre Spirits co-founder Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's), and co-founder Justin Ware (Bloodsucking Bastards). We have more details about them below, as they are currently on sale.

Horrorwood Reserve

More than a whiskey, Horrorwood Reserve is a toast to the horror fandom that fuels both Macabre Spirits and INK, bringing together legends from across the genre in one blood-curdling celebration. The release unites INK frontman Spencer Charnas and his longtime friend and Macabre Spirits co-founder Matthew Lillard (Scream, Five Nights at Freddy's), and co-founder Justin Ware (Bloodsucking Bastards). Not only will this collaboration bring forth a whiskey to die for, it will also launch Lillard into the INK cinematic universe with an appearance in the band's new music video debuting in October.

Horrorwood Reserve boxed sets are available in two collectible limited editions: Golden Age and Silver Scream. Both sets contain a killer bottle designed by Michael Cortada of INK with a sleek-as-ice glass topper, along with a selection of celebrity cocktail recipe cards from Charnas, Lillard, and an epic lineup of horror icons. The Golden Age Edition includes all 10 collectible recipe cards and a fiendishly cool solid brass skull stopper custom-designed by INK, and retails for $129.99. The Silver Scream Edition includes two of the recipe cards and retails for $84.99. Both editions come in bespoke boxes showcasing striking "Old Hollywood" iconography from Macabre and INK, and contain a personal letter of thanks from Charnas.

The whiskey itself is a standout made from Bloody Butcher corn, an heirloom grain with deep crimson kernels and bold, earthy complexity. Aged five years in new American white oak, it delivers a slightly dry, nutty profile with notes of cinnamon, leather, and spice. Horrorwood Reserve will be available to the public in very limited quantities, with an exclusive presale for INK's Psychos Only and Find Familiar Spirits' Fam Club members. Become a member to get in on the presale, or sign up on the mailing list at HorrorwoodReserve.com to be among the first to receive the link to buy when it's available to the public.

