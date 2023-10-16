Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: beer, Voodoo Ranger

Magic: The Gathering Is Getting Special 30th Anniversary IPA

Magic: The Gathering is pouring itself a pint for its 30th Anniversary with a limited edition IPA courtesy of Voodoo Ranger.

Voodoo Ranger and Wizards of the Coast are partnering up for a special beer as they have created a limited edition IPA to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Magic: The Gathering. The brewery has released the new Vastwood Seer IPA, which they say has been made with juniper berries and grapefruit intermingle, along with notes of coriander and spruce tips, to create a specific kind of taste that has its own magical taste. We haven't tried it yet, but that honestly feels like the kind of beer that should be served at major tournaments to take the edge off the competitors. We have more information about the beer below, as it is available for purchase at New Belgium Liquid Centers in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Asheville, North Carolina, as well as on the company's website.

"With one sip of this crisp IPA, fans will be transported to another plane, where aromas of juniper berries and grapefruit intermingle with notes of coriander and spruce tips. Vastwood Seer IPA was inspired by the colors of Magic: The Gathering and their corresponding mana systems. Just as players gain mana from the lands, Voodoo Ranger brewers gained inspiration from the magical landscapes of the Magic multiverse to create this modern IPA. They selected grain and hops from the vast plains, citrus from the island shores, spices from the swamplands, juniper berries from the craggy mountainside, and spruce tips from deep within the forest."

"Voodoo Ranger has been a part of the Magic: The Gathering community for over seven years now. We connect Magic fans and professionals through a shared love of beer with our creator program," said Patrick Morgan, Voodoo Ranger Community Manager. "It could not be a bigger honor to help Magic celebrate their 30th Anniversary with this limited-edition IPA, created by a brewing team that can be found playing Magic when they're not making beer."

