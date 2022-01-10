MTN DEW Reveals Brand New Flavor Called "Spark"

Pepsi Co. revealed a brand new flavor being released for MTN DEW this past week as they are putting out the brand new "Spark" brand. This particular one is aimed at getting people who may not be into the lemon-lime flavor of their main brand as they've gone with a raspberry lemonade flavor with a pink color to the soda, and offered it up in both normal and sugar-free versions. They had tried the flavor out before in a few test markets at convenience stores and apparently, it did really well, so the team has packaged it up with the branding you see below that's clearly aimed to be a standout on shelves among the other products you can snag down the drink aisle. We have a little more info on the brand down below from the company, but it's pretty clear they have a ton of faith that this one is going to take off.

Introduced a year ago, the pink blast of raspberry lemonade flavor was rolled out to convenience stores in limited quantities. Spark quickly became a fan favorite, selling out with each restock. MTN DEW Spark is now expanding its retail footprint to consumers nationwide in-stores and online alongside MTN DEW Spark Zero Sugar. Both Spark and the new Spark Zero Sugar can be found nationwide where DEW beverages are sold, and online in 20 oz. single bottles, 12 oz. single cans and 12-packs, amongst a variety of other single and multipack sizes. "Each time we released MTN DEW Spark, DEW Nation's enthusiasm was off the charts. Some people traveled significant distances just to get a taste," says Pat O'Toole, vice president, marketing, MTN DEW. "Now fans everywhere can get a taste of MTN DEW Spark. We are pleased to bring it to shelves nationwide, and also introduce a brand new zero sugar beverage with the same bold flavor."