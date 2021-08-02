Negative Sixxx's Single "Thrive" Is Strong And Sufficiently Heavy

California-based metal band Negative Sixxx has just recently released a new single, "Thrive," and a new music video accompanies the release. The single and its video deal with themes of surviving amid conditions of extreme adversity and succeeding against such tall odds.

A promotional glamour shot of California-based rock band Negative Sixxx. Their latest single, "Thrive," was released with a music video accompanying it on July 21st.

Appropriately, the remarkably heavy tones behind "Thrive" are relatable to many, especially in the modern era, where billionaires enter space just to see how it looks while many are struggling to survive back on Earth. The music video reflects this theme quite adeptly as well. Negative Sixxx turned their concept ideas over to music video director Dave Perga, who then "took the simple idea and warped and twisted it into something special," according to guitarist Chris Van De Ven. who believes that "the only way to move forward in this industry is to come out swinging, and we really did with this song and video."

In addition to the lead guitarist Chris Van De Ven, Negative Sixxx is comprised of four other musicians: Sid Frankosky on lead vocals, Rick Chaves on guitar and backing vocals, Rawn Wadley on bass, and Mark Miller on drums. The band released their first EP, The Truth Shall Set You Free, in 2019 and has received massive critical acclaim for the four-track album. Since then, they have earned multiple accolades, including "Band of the Month" on Castle Blakk Radio and Most Requested Band on Texas-based radio station ZTR.FM.

You can watch the music video for "Thrive" by Negative Sixxx by clicking the YouTube link at the bottom of this article. Meanwhile, what do you think about this band and their works? Are they on to something major with the themes they deal with? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!

