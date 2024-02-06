Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, nerds, super bowl

Nerds Reveals Two New Super Bowl Commercials

Nerds will have a new commercial running during the Super Bowl this year, starring actress Addison Rae promoting the candy snack.

Ferrara has released two new commercials, one of which they will be running during the Super Bowl, promoting Nerds candy with the help of actress Addison Rae. We have the teaser for you above, while the full version below is set to run during the big game this Sunday. Promoting the company's Gummy Clusters brand, which is a mix of gummy Nerds and the traditional crunchy candy to make a cluster of flavors. We have more info from the company on both ads here as you can watch them ahead of the game.

Nerds Super Bowl Ads

The campaign kicked off with a teaser video featuring actor and artist Addison Rae teaching a mystery student dance moves, but we don't know who it is. The spot then reveals it's been the Nerds Gummy being coached – someone quite literally new to the scene – that's been hard at work in the dance studio all along. In the spot, the Nerds Gummy dances to "Flashdance…What a Feeling" performed by Irene Cara and a dance routine culminates with the iconic dance scene from the movie, "Flashdance." We then see the Nerds Gummy combine with the original Nerds characters to create the Nerds Gummy Cluster. Addison also appears at the end of the spot, beaming with pride at her student's dynamic performance. This is Addison's first Big Game spot, too.

"I was so excited when I got the call to be part of such a huge moment for my favorite candy. Nerds Gummy Clusters is my go-to snack – whether I'm in the studio, on the dance floor, on set, or just relaxing at home," said Addison Rae. "Flashdance" just so happens to be my all-time favorite movie, and it really resonates with me as I turned my love of dance into a career – and this time, I was able to use my background in dance to head to the Big Game with one of the most beloved brands. This is a dream come true. If you haven't tried Nerds Gummy Clusters yet – RUN!"

The Nerds Gummy Clusters' unexpected, one-of-a-kind combination of Crunchy and Gummy packed in every bite continues to be part of culture and keeps fans coming back for more as the #1 selling item in the Sugar Candy Category*. The brand's adventurous innovations like these have helped Nerds consistently reinvent itself over the past four decades to get where it is today. The Gummy Clusters product helped grow the brand from $50 million to half a billion dollars in annual retail sales in just five years. Activating at the Big Game is the biggest investment in Nerds' and Ferrara's history – with the strategy of introducing Nerds Gummy Clusters at an iconic American cultural event that attracts high viewership.

