Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: comic shop, james tynion iv, lunar, NYCC

New York Comic Con Now Five Days Long, Wednesday For Comic Retailers

New York Comic Con is expanding from four days to five days in 2024, to match San Diego Comic-Con - but only if you are a comic shop.

Article Summary New York Comic Con expands to five days in 2024, starting on October 16 exclusively for comic book retailers.

"Retailer Day" features programming, meet-ups, and private events for comic shop owners and industry professionals.

Exclusive comics and creator signings will be available for attendees, including "The Department of Truth" #25.

Complimentary and purchasable badges for retailers are available through Lunar Distribution for NYCC 2024.

New York Comic Con is expanding from four days to five days in 2024, to match San Diego Comic-Con – but only if you are a comic book retailer. They state that Wednesday, the 16th of October for New York Comic Con week will be dubbed "Retailer Day" for comic book retailers and sponsors of the event, more than just a Preview Night, it will be a full day of programming, meet-ups, and more running from noon to 9 pm as a closed-door event for presenters and those with a comic industry Pro badge – something it has been harder and more expensive to get in recent years.

Reed POP's in-house news website Popverse has announced that it will include programming from ComicsPRO, Lunar Distribution, Tiny Onion and more, with panels including Get Your Shop on The News: PR Basics, Benefits of Collaborating with Fellow Retailers/Intro to ComicsPro, Working With Schools and Libraries and Speed Networking with Comic Book Retailers.

They will also be running retailer-only private signings with comic book creators and exclusive comics for attendees, such as The Department of Truth #25, with a new cover drawn by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell.

It will also be followed on the evening of Thursday, the 17th of October, from 7-9 pm with the second annual NYCC Industry Summit sponsored by Comic Sketch Art, with speakers, an industry mixer, and swag from Tiny Onion. I am guessing that James Tynion IV is going to be around a lot. Thinking about it, the first time I ever met him was at NYCC. I might still have a photo somewhere.

There we go. ReedPop will also be giving comics retailers a complimentary Wednesday and Thursday badge to NYCC 2024 through Lunar Distribution and has reserved a number of full 4-day badges for retailers to purchase, also through Lunar.

Those who are interested are encouraged to talk to ReedPop's Comic Publishing Talent Manager, Alex Rae, and tell them that Bleeding Cool sent you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!