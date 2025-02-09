Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Old El Paso

Old El Paso Releases New Dessert Taco Shells On Shelves

Old El Paso has a new item out on the market, as dessert fans will be happy to know the new Dessert Taco Shells are available in two flavors

Article Summary Old El Paso introduces new Caramel Dessert Taco Shells perfect for ice cream lovers.

Limited-edition packaging features J.J. Watt and Jason Kelce for football fans.

Caramel shells boast sweet flavor and crunchy texture, ideal for game-day treats.

Last year's Cinnamon Toast Crunch shells were a hit; expect demand to rise.

General Mills has a new item out on the shelves this week from Old El Paso, as you can snag Dessert Taco Shells today. As you can see here, these are stand-up shells that you can load with ice cream and other dessert options, and you can eat them in a new caramel flavor. We have more info about them below, along with details on a promotion for Super Bowl weekend.

Old El Paso Dessert Tack Shells

A year after bringing fans the first-ever Dessert Taco Shells, made with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch coating, Old El Paso is launching a new flavor to elevate football spreads nationwide. This time, Old El Paso is dropping a limited-edition, collector's version of the Caramel Dessert Taco Shells box before the treats hit shelves nationally. Featuring both J.J. and Jason on the packaging, the exclusive boxes will be available for consumers to snag in bundles of three. The caramel-flavored shells deliver a delicious hit of caramel with the satisfying crunch of a hard taco. Plus, Old El Paso's Stand 'n Stuff flat bottom shells are perfect for holding your favorite ice cream and toppings. With Old El Paso, game-day becomes a celebration, bringing fans together to enjoy a treat that everyone will love.

Old El Paso superfan defensive powerhouse J.J. Watt and offensive line icon and football food aficionado Jason Kelce — Old El Paso is raising the stakes to unveil this must-have game-day treat.

"Last year, football fans went wild for our limited-edition box featuring J.J. Watt and Justin Jefferson, with the dessert taco shells selling out in just hours," said Jenny Jonker, Old El Paso Brand Experience Manager. "This year, we're bringing back the excitement with another MVP duo and a brand-new flavor that perfectly blends sweet and savory — guaranteed to be a hit with football fans and food lovers everywhere."

