Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Old El Paso

Old El Paso Reveals Special Football Holiday Sweater Pack

Old El Paso has a special item available online only for Cyber Monday, as you can get the Football Holiday Sweater Pack today

Article Summary Old El Paso debuts a Football Holiday Sweater Pack online for Cyber Monday, perfect for festive football fans.

Features a sweater with Santa in a cowboy hat, plus taco-making items for holiday gatherings.

Includes exclusive Cinnamon Toast Crunch Taco Shells and Churro seasoning, endorsed by the Watt Brothers.

Available exclusively on Walmart's site at 5pm PT for $30, ideal for white elephant gifting.

General Mills revealed a new item being sold for Cyber Monday today, as you can snag an Old El Paso Football Holiday Sweater Pack. This is basically a quick item from the company to get you into the holiday spirit if you happen to like football, Christmas, and tacos all in one package. It doesn't hurt that they got the Watt Brothers on board as part of the promotion and packaging, as the trio has been involved with the promotion of the brand for the past month or so. As you can see from the image here, you're getting a sweater with Santa in a cowboy hat and a bunch of items available for you to make tacos for a group setting. For those of you looking to get it, it will go up for sale at 5pm PT on Walmart's website for $30 while supplies last. We have more details about what's inside below.

Old El Paso – Football Holiday Sweater Pack

Old El Paso is teaming up with football's favorite touchdown trio — J.J., T.J., and Derek Watt — to drop an exclusive "Season-ings Greetings from the Watt Brothers" kit with everything you need (including fan-favorite Cinnamon Toast Crunch Taco Shells) for the ultimate treat this season: Sundae Dessert Tacos. Pro tip from the Watt Brothers: Fill your shells with ice cream and top with the Churro seasoning. Oh, and be sure to save some seasoning to sprinkle on delicious cookies or your favorite holiday treats! Whether you keep the gift box for yourself, or snag one as the perfect white elephant party gift, you'll find all the fixings for a Tex-Mex-inspired holiday, including:

10 Limited-Edition Churro Seasoning packets

An Old El Paso Holiday Sweater with pockets for that seasoning because you never know when you might need ' em

Holiday 10 Cinnamon Toast Crunch Taco Shells

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!