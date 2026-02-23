Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: marvel, Mondelez International, Oreo

Oreo Brings Doctor Doom To The Marvel Stuf of Legends Cookies

The fourth package in the Oreo "Stuf of Legends" crossover with Marvel has arrived, as Doctor Doom takes center stage for this set

Mondelez has launched the fourth package for the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends crossover series, as Doctor Doom takes over with his Stuf of Doom cookies. As you can see here from the packaging, Doom has used his powers to bring a green tint to the cookies, (which we're not complaining about with St. Patrick's Day coming up), along with custom cookie designs featuring the Master of Evil on each one. All with comic-style depictions of Doctor Doom illustrated by Marvel Comics artist Todd Nauck. We have more details about the fourth pack below from the announcement as they are hitting stores shelves today.

Oreo – Doctor Doom's Stuf of Doom Cookies

The Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies introduce a new Masked Decadence flavor with chocolate graham and toasted marshmallow-flavored creme and features an embossment of Doctor Doom's infamous mask. Like the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookies, the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookie Packs include the Oreo brand's innovative color-changing technology, with a black creme that turns your tongue Doom's signature green when you lick it.

Flavor Unmasked : The fourth pack introduces a Masked Decadence flavor—featuring chocolate graham-flavored basecakes and toasted marshmallow-flavored creme—and an embossment of Doctor Doom's infamous mask.

Legendary Collectible: After collecting all three Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs and placing them side by side, fans can finally complete their collection by placing the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookie Pack above to unveil a hidden scene that showcases the full story behind the Marvel and Oreo brand's collaboration.

The Final Chapter: These cookies were discovered in the back of a truck set to fulfill a shipment of the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookies in NYC. Although details about the incident remain scarce, sources fear that the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies are already shaking things up throughout the city!

"With the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Doom Cookies, we're bringing an exciting and interactive finale to the fan-focused journey we started with the launch of the Marvel Oreo Stuf of Legends Cookies," said Matt Foley, Vice President of Oreo. "We marked the final chapter in our most ambitious collaboration yet by handing the story over to the fans. By blending the Oreo brand's playful nature with Marvel's legendary storytelling, our interactive experience made fans the heroes, setting a new standard for how brands can create cultural moments with passionate fandoms."

