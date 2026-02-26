Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Oreo, Oreo Puffs

Oreo Puffs Wants To Give Away A Fridge That Dispenses Milk

Do you want a fridge that dispenses milk for your cereal? Oreo Puffs are holding a contest where someone can win that very item

Post Consumer Brands has something awesome coming up for National Oreo Day and National Cereal Day next week, as they have a special item they're giving away for those who enjoy Oreo Puffs. The company is giving away a special Milk Fridge, which does exactly what you would expect: it dispenses milk for your cereal (or whenever you need milk). What do you need to try and win one? You just need to visit their special website before March 7 to enter, where three winners will be chosen to receive a fridge complete with some boxes of the cereal and their choice of milk from classic dairy to plant-based favorites. We have more details about the fridge below and wish you the best of luck in winning it.

Oreo Puffs Milk Fridge

Dunking Oreo cookies in milk is a classic pairing, and pouring the perfect bowl of Oreo Puffs is practically an art form. Oreo Puffs Cereal unites those timeless milk moments with a milk-only mini fridge designed for touch-free use. With its rounded, retro mini-fridge shape, Oreo Puffs Cereal box-inspired design and custom 3D cereal-and-milk details, it feels instantly nostalgic. It opens like a real fridge, but inside is where the magic happens: a chilled milk dispenser with a bowl-ready setup and a slide-out milk chiller that makes it easy to pour, refill and clean while keeping milk at the perfect temperature. But this fridge isn't just for show. Cereal fans can enter for a chance to win one of three exclusive Oreo Puffs Milk Fridges. Why three? One to celebrate National Oreo Day, one for National Cereal Day, and one extra for good measure, plus a few bowl-worthy essentials to keep the milk-and-cereal duo going strong year-round.

"Cereal and milk go hand-in-hand," said Oreo Puffs Brand Manager, Amanda Maharaj. "The Milk Fridge is an opportunity to celebrate both National Oreo Day and National Cereal Day in a lighthearted, unexpected way, because no bowl of Oreo Puffs and no Oreo cookie is complete without milk!"

