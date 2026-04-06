Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Birthday Cake Pebbles, fruity pebbles, hanna barbera, Pebbles Cereal, Post Consumer Brands, The Flintstones

Pebbles Cereal Celebrates 55 Years With Birthday Cake Flavor

Pebbles Cereal is celebrating 55 years, and Post Consumer Brands will mark the occasion by bringing back the Birthday Cake flavor

Article Summary Pebbles Cereal celebrates its 55th anniversary in 2026 with a special limited-edition Birthday Cake flavor.

The Birthday Cake Pebbles first appeared for the 50th anniversary and returns by popular demand from fans.

Available in stores starting May 1, 2026, the cereal comes in both 10oz and 18.5oz family sizes.

Enjoy festive birthday cake flavor and vibrant Pebbles colors for a nostalgic breakfast party in every bowl.

Post Consumer Brands has brought back a specific flavor of Pebbles Cereal for a special occasion, as they are celebrating 55 years of the cereal with the Birthday Cake flavor. It's insane to think it's been around that long, but if you think about it, most of the brand-name cereals on the market have roots that go back over 50 years, some even a century. But Pebbles Cereal got its start in October 1971 after being reintroduced into the market from the previous Sugar Rice Krinkles brand, and given the Fruit and Cocco flavors with Fred and Barney from The Flintstones serving as "spokestoons" in a partnership with Hanna-Barbera that has lasted since Day One.

Celebrate 55 Years of Pebbles Cereal With the Returning Birthday Cake Flavor

To mark the occasion, the Birthday Cake flavor makes a return to the market for a limited time. First introduced in 2021 for the cereal's 50th Anniversary, the flavor got rave reviews, and there's even a whole community out there who have been trying to replicate the flavor and have been asking the company to bring it back ever since it went away. For those looking to get their hands on it, the cereal will launch on May 1, 2026, avbailable in all major grocers in both Regular 10oz size for $5 and Family 18.5oz size for $5.30. We have more info about the cereal from the company below.

From Post Consumer Brands:

We're celebrating Pebbles Cereal's 55th birthday in a big way—with a brand-new, limited-edition flavor that brings the party straight to your spoon. Packed with a festive burst of nostalgic birthday cake flavor and bright, cake-inspired flake colors, Birthday Cake Pebbles turns every bowl into a celebration. It's the classic Pebbles crunch fans love, remixed with a party-ready twist for a breakfast that feels like blowing out candles. But the party won't last forever—this limited-time flavor is only here for a short time, and it's well worth the wait.

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