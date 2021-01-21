Check Out This Rare Cy Young Baseball Card On Auction At Heritage

During the pandemic, when people got their stimulus checks, most didn't hang on to them. No, they treated it like disposable income and started buying up collectibles. Nowhere is this more evident right now than in the baseball card market. Still popular by still stinging from the industry collapse a couple of decades ago, prices skyrocketed and have held steady now for over ten months as the product sells out and shoots up on the aftermarket. PSA graded rare baseball cards are shooting up as well, like this T206 Piedmont Cy Young card from 1909-11, on auction today at Heritage Auctions. The Piedmont cards are legendary, and for a while, these were reasonably attainable, including star cards like Youngs. Now though, sitting at $8,750 as of this writing, the numbers are shooting back up. This is a variation of the card, with his bare hand showing, and at a PSA of 7, this is as rare as it gets. Check it out below.

Baseball Card Prices Are Only Going Up Again

"1909-11 T206 Piedmont 150 Cy Young (Bare Hand Shows) PSA NM 7. Offered is a 1909-11 T206 card featuring Cy Young (Bare Hand Shows) with a "Piedmont – 150 Subjects" brand back. Our offered card is graded PSA NM 7. Overall, PSA has graded over 900 cards. This is one of just over 120 confirmed with this brand/series combination. Currently, the one and only card graded NM with three graded higher. Quality card rated for centering. Corners all form crisp corner tips. The reverse ad is a bold strike virtually unhampered by any non-factory blemish or print fault with colors almost beyond compare. The lush green field beautifully sets off the neon yellow. Guide Value or Estimate: $12,000 – up."

This card is part of a sports and baseball card auction happening today over at Heritage Auctions. Click here to bid on this specific card, and while there, check out the hundreds also taking bids today, if nothing else, than to see pictures of sports history.