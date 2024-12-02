Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Pillsbury

Pillsbury Releases Multiple Holiday Flavors & Candles

Pillsbury has a couple holiday items out now, as they have created some treats for the season, as well as partnered for scented candles

Article Summary Discover Pillsbury's new holiday sweets, including Grinch Shape Cookies and Candy Cane Cookies.

Explore limited-edition Betty Crocker and Hallmark daily cookie recipes inspired by movies.

Light up the season with Pillsbury scents; Goose Creek Candles offer nine pastry-inspired fragrances.

Find returning favorites like Gingerbread Toast Crunch and seasonal Pillsbury Cookie Chubs.

General Mills has a few new items for Pillsbury out during the holiday season, including several new nerdy goodies and a scented candle line. First, the food, as they brought back The Grinch IP for some new cookies, as well as a ton of seasonal favorites for those looking to make some baked goods this season. Meanwhile, the company partnered with Goose Creek Candles to release a line of scented candles that have several of their iconic recipes practically baked into the candle. This is one the nerdiest thing you can do as it plays into a Mitch Hedberg joke, as you can now make people wake up with false hopes. We have details for both sets of items below.

Holiday 2024 Goodies

Indulge all your baking desires this holiday season with NEW Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Candy Cane Cookies. Peppered with delightful peppermint candy cane pieces, just pop the ready-to-bake dough into the oven for a refreshing twist on holiday baking that's sure to impress.

NEW Pillsbury Seasonal Grinch Shape Cookie: For the first time since 2022, when Pillsbury delighted fans with Lisa Frank Shape Cookies, Pillsbury is back with a new Shape design— this time partnering with America's favorite grumpy Grinch for a cheerful collaboration.

NEW Betty Crocker Limited-Edition Soft Baked Peppermint Sugar Cookie Mix & Soft Baked Chocolate Crinkle Cookie Mix: Betty Crocker, America's #1 Cookie Mix*, brings holiday warmth to your kitchen in minutes with these easy-to-bake treats. Share soft, chewy cookies with family and guests this season as you enjoy fresh from the oven.

NEW Betty Crocker Hallmark 24 Days of Cookies: The only thing more iconic than cookies at Christmas is Hallmark Movies and cookies at Christmas. This holiday season, Betty Crocker and Hallmark are teaming up to bring you daily cookie recipes on BettyCrocker.com and a perfect movie pairing by Hallmark to help with the countdown for Christmas. The only thing more iconic than cookies at Christmas is Hallmark Moviescookies at Christmas. This holiday season, Betty Crocker and Hallmark are teaming up to bring you daily cookie recipes onand a perfect movie pairing by Hallmark to help with the countdown for Christmas.

But the festivities don't stop there! Additional returning holiday favorites include:

Gingerbread Toast Crunch and limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch "Cin-Gerbread House Kits"

Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch

Apple Pie Toast Crunch

Rudolph Cereal

Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cookie Mix

Pillsbury Seasonal Shape Cookies (Tree, Snowman, Elf, Reindeer)

Pillsbury Seasonal Cookie Chub (Sugar, REESE'S Peanut Butter, Gingerbread)

Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Sugar Cookie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Muddy Buddies Holiday Stocking Stuffer

Pillsbury x Goose Creek Candles

There's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls (and Crescent Rolls and Chocolate Chip Cookies, of course!). Now, thanks to a delightful collaboration between Pillsbury and Goose Creek, you can fill your home with the mouthwatering scents of your favorite Pillsbury goodies anytime you want. Limited-edition Pillsbury x Goose Creek candles turn Pillsbury's delicious baked goods into ultra-realistic fragrances, available in nine unique scents, including:

Cinnamon Rolls

Crescent Rolls

Banana Bread

Apple Cinnamon Bread

Buttermilk Biscuits

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Sugar Cookie Dough

Perfect Apple Pie

Pumpkin Spice Rolls

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!