Posted in: Books, Podcasts, Pop Culture | Tagged: Richard Kadrey, Sandman Slim, The Dead Take the A Train

Richard Kadrey on The Dead Take the A-Train: Try Something New

Jason chats with author Richard Kadrey, who will release a new book co-written by Kadrey and author Cassandra Khaw called The Dead Take the A Train.

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with New York Times bestselling author Richard Kadrey, who, on October 3rd, releases a new book co-written by Kadrey and USA Today bestselling author Cassandra Khaw called The Dead Take the A Train (Macmillan). Kadrey's Sandman Slim was included in Amazon's "100 Science Fiction & Fantasy Books to Read in a Lifetime" and an adaptation in production as a feature film. Some of Kadrey's other books include The Grand Dark, The Everything Box, King Bullet, and Butcher Bird. He's written for Heavy Metal, Lucifer, and Hellblazer in comics.

The publisher describes The Dead Take the A Train thus:

Bestselling authors Cassandra Khaw and Richard Kadrey have teamed up to deliver a dark new story with magic, monsters, and mayhem, perfect for fans of Neil Gaiman and Joe Hill. Julie is a coked-up, burnt-out thirty-year-old whose only retirement plan is dying early. She's been trying to establish herself in the NYC magic scene, and she'll work the most gruesome gigs, exorcize the nastiest demons, and make deals with the cruelest gods to claw her way to the top. But nothing can prepare her for the toughest job yet: when her best friend, Sarah, shows up at her door in need of help. Keeping Sarah safe becomes top priority. Julie is desperate for a quick fix to break the dead-end grind and save her friend. But her power grab sets off a deadly chain of events that puts Sarah – and the entire world – directly in the path of annihilation. The first explosive adventure in the Carrion City Duology, The Dead Take the A Train fuses Cassandra Khaw's cosmic horror and Richard Kadrey's gritty fantasy into a full-throttle thrill ride straight into New York's magical underbelly.

The same month will also see the release of Kadrey's novella The Pale House Devil from Titan Publishing, which Kadrey also discusses.

In the chat, Kadrey talks about the curious process of writing a book with a partner– he says the pair tried several different methods, including switching off chapters, before concluding that the best way forward was to each handle chunks of the book and then trade those. The novella, meanwhile, was the result of inspiration Kadrey took from Khaw– he says he realized he could try different voices in different forms, and the novella was a way to experiment. As it happens, the release wound up in the same month as A Train.

Listen here:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!