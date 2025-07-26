Posted in: Conventions, Events, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Summer Game Fest | Tagged:

SDCC: Coca-Cola & Star Wars Show Off Holocreator at New Activation

Those who are at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend can check out the new Coca-Cola x Star Wars Holocreator at a new activation

Fans can create augmented reality Star Wars hologram messages using their phones at the event or online.

The activation features limited-edition Coca-Cola Star Wars cans and bottles, available while supplies last.

Event celebrates connection and fandom through Coca-Cola and Star Wars, powered by Fandom's platform.

Coca-Cola has officially launched the Star Wars Holocreator, and they are giving attendees at San-Diego Comic-Con 2025 their first crack at it. In case you hadn't seen this from our previous coverage, the new collaboration between the two properties has brought about this new interactive experience. Right now, you can go to a special website (linked above) and create a message from your phone using the camera and mic to send an augmented reality hologram message to anyone you'd like. All you do is pick the character you wish to be, record a message, pick an email to send yourself the link, then copy and text it to a friend for a special surprise message. If you're at SDCC, you can do this at the event at 333 First Ave.

Coca-Cola x Star Wars Holocreator Experience

Taking place throughout the entire convention weekend and located just steps from the convention center, the four-day custom activation built in partnership with Fandom, the world's largest fan platform, invites fans into a galaxy far, far away called the Holocreator. The activation is in support of "Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy," Coca-Cola's latest campaign, celebrating the power of connection and fandom that brings us together through the iconic Star Wars universe.

Fans can experience the beloved Star Wars brand in real life by stepping inside a custom Coca-Cola-themed augmented reality (AR) experience – the HOLOCREATOR – to record their very own holographic message with memorable Star Wars-inspired backdrops and bring to life galactic moments in a personalized way. Attendees will also receive limited-edition Star Wars character design cans and bottles, available at the event while supplies last. Fans will be able to share with family and friends at home uplifting messages of community and connection in the style of a Star Wars hologram transmission.

