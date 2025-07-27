Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, HBO, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged:

SDCC: Making It Into Peacefest For Peacemaker Season 2 At San Diego

SDCC: Making It Into Peacefest For Peacemaker Season 2 At San Diego Comic-Con, motorbikes, video games and heavy metal, wall to wall

Friends of Bleeding Cool, Lyndi Antic and Isabelle Carty, joined many at San Diego Comic-Con, going to Peacefest, the activation promoting the second season of the upcoming Peacemaker. Lyndi told me that, on entering, John Cena welcomes everyone (via video pre-record) to Peacefest. There's a large bar done up like a gritty-yet-glam 80s rock venue. The Peacecycle (motorcycle) prop from season 2 is available for photo ops. On the opposite wall was a Peacemaker Museum display, with multiple versions of his helmet plus other artworks. The Adebayo's Hero Test is a photobooth that would print out your photo with your "superhero specialty". The Economos Ops Station lets you play a Mortal Kombat-style video game, with characters Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker (so Peacemaker always wins). Free at Harcourt's Knockout bar were multiple flavors of Arizona Iced Teas and Arizona Hard Iced Teas. And an 80s glam-rock styled band took the main stage to playWelcome to the Jungle, Pour Some Sugar on Me, Livin' on a Prayer, Talk Dirty to Me, and more…

The second season of Peacemaker, the first official set in the new DC Universe. And continues the story of jingoistic mercenary Chris Smith/Peacemaker following the events of his appearance in Superman. It is produced by DC Studios with James Gunn as showrunner. Who has also been having quite the fun San Diego Comic-Con, including gatecrashing Jim Lee's spotlight panel at the show.

