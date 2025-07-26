Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Disney, Events, Marvel Studios, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, thunderbolts

SDCC: Secrets Of Swag At The Thunderbolts Ice Cream Truck

It's been a hot weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. As Thunderbolts* heads to digital, it was a great excuse for them to hand out ice cream. But it seems there was a lot more. Friend of Bleeding Cool Anthony January first popped by Marvel's Thunderbolts ice cream truck outside San Diego Comic-Con. He told me, "Marvel's Thunderbolts branded ice cream truck offers some relief to the hot and weary masses of Comic-Con. You will have your choice of four branded ice creams. A photoshoot is available by the truck." And he took a few photos to demonstrate!

But another friend of Bleeding Cool, Nicki Kreitzman gave us some inside scoop. Scoop, get it? Please yourself. She says "Swag is given to people wearing Thunderbolt costumes. And on Friday and Saturday people wearing full costumes will get larger swag items such as bags. They want the true fans to get these so they aren't advertising it. Great tasting ice cream with four different tasty options. We had the American Shield and Killer Charm Sundae. Great off-site with friendly staff!" And she took even more photos!

The Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck is on the MLK Walkway behind the Omni Hotel directly across from the convention centre, open today from 10am to 7pm, the tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

