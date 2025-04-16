Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In Is Offering The Sonic Smasher For $1

In the middle of a tough economy, Soinc Drive-In has decided to give out their Sonic Smasher burger for $1, through a very specific event

Sonic Drive-In has decided to launch a brand new event centered around their Sonic Smasher burger, as they're offering it up for just $1. In this new promotion, the company has decided to decline its burger, the "Smashional Cheeseburger of America," and is celebrating in its own way by offering one million customers the chance to get the burger as cheap as possible, shy of it for free. Starting on April 21, those wishing to get their hands on one will have to download their app and follow a specific set of instructions to be one of the million selected to get it for just a buck. It is a bit of a downside for those who don't enjoy using fast food apps for anything, but if you don't mind making an account and going through the process, it's a cheap burger for little work. We have more details for you here as the event will kick off on Monday morning.

Smashional Cheeseburger of America

Hand-smashed and made to order, the Double Sonic Smasher features two Angus beef patties, seasoned and seared to perfection, creating a crispy edge and juicy center that's irresistible. These patties are layered with two slices of melty American cheese, a creamy, tangy, signature Smasher sauce, crinkle-cut pickles and diced onions, all served on a pillowy soft potato bun. Starting Monday, April 21, Sonic will kick off Smasher Week, where the first 1 million customers who order the Double Sonic Smasher through the Sonic App can redeem an exclusive reward and snag this mouthwatering, premium cheeseburger for just $1.

Download or open the Sonic App to order.

Tap the Deals tab to locate and redeem your $1 Double Sonic Smasher reward.

The first 1 million customers can enjoy a Double Sonic Smasher for just $1.

Hurry – this $1 offer is only available while supplies last

