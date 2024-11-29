Posted in: Fashion, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Joe Freshgoods, Sprite, The Coca-Cola Company

Sprite Launches New Collaboration With Joe Freshgoods

Joe Freshgoods have launched a new fashion collection today, as they partnered with Sprite for new gear and a special can design

Article Summary Sprite partners with Joe Freshgoods for exclusive capsule collection celebrating "Obey Your Thirst."

Collection features limited-edition cans and themed clothing, debuting Friday, November 29.

Joe Freshgoods showcases vibrant designs inspired by personal style and cultural moments.

Collaboration highlights Sprite's enduring cultural impact and focus on authenticity.

The Coca-Cola Company has partnered up with Joe Freshgoods Inc. for a new collaboration, as their designs come to Sprite and vice-versa. As you can see here, the soda has been given a JF look to them, as they've been tagged up with a special design you'll start seeing on shelves this weekend. Meanwhile, a new set of items has been released on the fashion brand's website, as you can get a number of clothing options themed around the classic Obey Your Thirst tagline that was recently brought back. We have more info and a couple of quotes from today's release below.

Sprite x Joe Freshgoods

This spring, Sprite re-introduced its iconic Obey Your Thirst campaign to the next generation of drinkers. Now, as a continuation of the campaign, Sprite is partnering with Joe Freshgoods, a designer and creative director from Chicago, to launch an exclusive capsule collection that honors the message of the campaign. The collection includes limited-edition designed cans, as well as an array of wearable merch available on Friday, November 29. Sprite relaunched Obey Your Thirst earlier this year with inspired TV spots featuring basketball star Anthony Edwards and track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, Sprite's first female athlete partner. From its inception to its revival, Obey Your Thirst continues to champion authenticity and encourage people to embrace their instincts, and individuality in the face of societal expectations.

Joe Freshgoods' impactful creative direction and storytelling are vividly showcased through three striking videos that feature unique moments and conversations while highlighting the capsule collection. The vibrant and lively Sprite can design draws inspiration from his love of t-shirts, airbrush art, and graffiti and captures the essence of gatherings such as cookouts and pep rallies. It symbolizes moments of love and happiness shared with those we cherish, a visual concept that Joe Freshgoods describes as "family camo." Like the can, the exclusive capsule collection draws from Joe Freshgoods' early roots of focusing on the t-shirt, highlighting the tongue-in-cheek phrase, "Only thing missing was a Sprite deal." Additional pieces in the collection are inspired by one's ability to get fly with gas station merch. Each piece tells a unique story, exploring signature hidden messages and various print techniques.

"Obey Your Thirst stands as a reminder to stay authentic, but the strength of its message lies in the limitless ways it can inspire and resonate in the lives of our consumers," said A.P. Chaney, Senior Creative Director for Sprite North America. "We're excited to bring Obey Your Thirst to life through the lens of fashion — Joe is known for blending cultural references in a unique way, and his interpretation of what it means to be true to yourself is powerful, especially through the lens of the black experience. This is the type of partnership that really resonates with our audiences and reinforces Obey Your Thirst's impact on culture – past, present, and future."

"The most exciting part of this partnership was working with a brand with a rich history in hip-hop," said a representative for Joe Freshgoods. "Growing up, I remember Sprite's cultural impact through its commercials and talent. Collaborating with a brand that values my perspective on 'Obey Your Thirst' was a no-brainer as we continue to lead the charge in storytelling and visuals. I'm eager to contribute to its extensive catalog of greatness. Obey Your Thirst represents the importance of rising from humble beginnings and trusting your gut when making life-changing decisions. I believe in never forgetting where I came from and staying true to the kid who dreamed of achieving everything I have now. In a way, I obey my younger self, using those experiences as a guide to create my present."

